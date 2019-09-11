This Weekend: $1.01 Enchiladas, Brew at the Zoo and a Champagne Dinner at Uchi

Brew at the Zoo is this weekend.

Get a sneak peek of the new Ellie’s restaurant opening this fall. Hosted by chef Eric Dreyer and the HALL Arts Hotel, attend this food festival featuring bites from six Arts District restaurants, including Ellie’s, enjoy specialty cocktails, wine and entertainment. All proceeds of the event benefit AWARE, a nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals, families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s disease in Dallas and the greater North Texas area.

What: Taste of HALL

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12

Where: The Artisan Dallas, 2330 Flora St. (Arts District)

Tickets: $75

***

Yes, they celebrated 100 years last year. They're celebrating 101 this week with cheap enchiladas. Nick Rallo

Eat cheap and celebrate 101 years of El Fenix this Thursday. They’re serving their cheese enchilada plate for just $1.01 — it’s two cheese enchiladas topped with chili con carne and served with rice and beans. Additionally, they’ll have mariachi bands playing throughout the day and performances by the Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico.

What: El Fenix Downtown’s 101st Celebration - $1.01 Cheese Enchiladas

When: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12

Where: 1601 McKinney Ave., Dallas

Tickets: None required. Dine-in only. Limit one per guest at $1.01.

***

Sample beer and cider from more than 30 national and local breweries at this adults-only event in the Wilds of Africa. Experience animal encounters, chats with zoo keepers, games and music by DJ Natural Hiiigh. Tickets include a Brew at the Zoo souvenir beer sampling mug and a beer card that gets you six 4-ounce sample pours. Additional beer cards can be purchased at the event for $10.

What: Brew at the Zoo

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13

Where: Dallas Zoo, 650 S. R.L. Thornton Freeway (southern Dallas)

Tickets: $55

***

Texas chefs will present food, wine and craft beer from around the world at this Saturday’s Chef Fest. Tickets include all food and drink from more than 20 Dallas spots, including Peticolas Brewery, Bistecca Restaurant, Henry’s Ice Cream, Royal Cup Coffee and Checkered Past Winery.

What: Chef Fest

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14

Where: Hyatt Regency Dallas, 300 Reunion Blvd. (downtown)

Tickets: $65

***

Celebrate the real Mexican Independence Day (not Cinco de Mayo) with all-you-can-eat tamales from La Popular Tamale House. For just $10, enjoy as many tamales as your stomach can handle. Or pick up a $55 tamale fiesta to-go for 10 people.

What: Celebrate 16 de Septembre

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14

Where: La Popular Tamale House, 4823 Bryan St. (East Dallas)

Tickets: $10 at the door

***

In case you need an excuse to go to Uchi this weekend: they have a Champagne dinner on Sunday. Kathy Tran

This Sunday Uchi is hosting an exclusive dinner featuring six courses of sushi paired with Ruinart and Krug Champagne. In between courses, learn more about bubbly from Champagne specialist Meredith Gray of the Moët Hennessy Champagne house.

What: Uchi Champagne Dinner featuring Krug and Ruinart

When: 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15

Where: Uchi 2817 Maple Ave. (Uptown)

Tickets: $195 each. Email Johnny Villarreal to reserve your seat.