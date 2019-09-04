 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Taste all the beer at this weekend's annual Dallas Observer BrewFest.
Taste all the beer at this weekend's annual Dallas Observer BrewFest.
Melissa Hennings

This Weekend: BrewFest, a Chocolate Festival, and a Margarita and Taco Crawl

Paige Weaver | September 4, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

The ninth annual Dallas Observer BrewFest is happening this Saturday at the Dallas Farmers Market. Featuring hundreds of local and international beers, this outdoor festival also includes live music and food vendors, including Tutta’s Pizza, Fletcher’s Original State Fair Corny Dogs, Taqueria Taxco and more.

What: Dallas Observer BrewFest

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7

Related Stories

Where: Dallas Farmers Market, 920 S. Harwood St. (downtown)

Tickets: $42 GA, $79 VIP

***

Sample margaritas and tacos Deep Ellum has to offer at this Saturday’s bar crawl. Participating venues include Bitter End, Maracas, Vidorra, Stirr, Hide and Off the Cuff. Check in with the organizer’s app at each stop for the chance to win prizes.

What: Dallas Tacos and Margs Crawl

When: 2-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7

Where: Begins at Bitter End, 2826 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)

Tickets: $24.99 GA, $49.99 VIP

More than 60 vendors make up this year's Dallas Chocolate Festival.
More than 60 vendors make up this year's Dallas Chocolate Festival.
Kathy Tran

The Dallas Chocolate Festival is celebrating its 10th year with more than 60 chocolate vendors, from bar chocolates to bonbons. Meet the people behind these chocolate treats and learn how they’re made. You’ll be able to both sample and purchase items at this sweet festival.

What: Dallas Chocolate Festival

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 7-8

Where: Fashion Industry Gallery (F.I.G.), 1807 Ross Ave. (downtown)

Tickets: $20-30

***

Those with food allergies should head to the Dallas Nourished Festival at Dallas Market Hall this weekend. Meet brand ambassadors, attend classes and sample gluten-free, nut-free, paleo, keto and plant-based foods.

What: Dallas Nourished Festival

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 7-8

Where: Dallas Market Hall, 2200 N. Stemmons Freeway, Dallas

Tickets: $15 for a one-day ticket, $25 for a weekend ticket

***

A kamayan is a Filipino way of eating a family-style meal, with your hands. The Not Your Lola’s team is serving this traditional meal, featuring a cocktail, appetizers and mains including fried red snapper, palapa shrimp, chicken barbecue skewers, inasal short ribs and more.

What: Not Your Lola’s Presents Kamayan

When: 6:15-9:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8

Where: Mot Hai Ba, 6047 Lewis St. (Lowest Greenville)

Tickets: $60

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >