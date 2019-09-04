This Weekend: BrewFest, a Chocolate Festival, and a Margarita and Taco Crawl

Taste all the beer at this weekend's annual Dallas Observer BrewFest.

The ninth annual Dallas Observer BrewFest is happening this Saturday at the Dallas Farmers Market. Featuring hundreds of local and international beers, this outdoor festival also includes live music and food vendors, including Tutta’s Pizza, Fletcher’s Original State Fair Corny Dogs, Taqueria Taxco and more.

What: Dallas Observer BrewFest

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7

Where: Dallas Farmers Market, 920 S. Harwood St. (downtown)

Tickets: $42 GA, $79 VIP

***

Sample margaritas and tacos Deep Ellum has to offer at this Saturday’s bar crawl. Participating venues include Bitter End, Maracas, Vidorra, Stirr, Hide and Off the Cuff. Check in with the organizer’s app at each stop for the chance to win prizes.

What: Dallas Tacos and Margs Crawl

When: 2-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7

Where: Begins at Bitter End, 2826 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)

Tickets: $24.99 GA, $49.99 VIP

More than 60 vendors make up this year's Dallas Chocolate Festival. Kathy Tran

The Dallas Chocolate Festival is celebrating its 10th year with more than 60 chocolate vendors, from bar chocolates to bonbons. Meet the people behind these chocolate treats and learn how they’re made. You’ll be able to both sample and purchase items at this sweet festival.

What: Dallas Chocolate Festival

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 7-8

Where: Fashion Industry Gallery (F.I.G.), 1807 Ross Ave. (downtown)

Tickets: $20-30

***

Those with food allergies should head to the Dallas Nourished Festival at Dallas Market Hall this weekend. Meet brand ambassadors, attend classes and sample gluten-free, nut-free, paleo, keto and plant-based foods.

What: Dallas Nourished Festival

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 7-8

Where: Dallas Market Hall, 2200 N. Stemmons Freeway, Dallas

Tickets: $15 for a one-day ticket, $25 for a weekend ticket

***

A kamayan is a Filipino way of eating a family-style meal, with your hands. The Not Your Lola’s team is serving this traditional meal, featuring a cocktail, appetizers and mains including fried red snapper, palapa shrimp, chicken barbecue skewers, inasal short ribs and more.

What: Not Your Lola’s Presents Kamayan

When: 6:15-9:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8

Where: Mot Hai Ba, 6047 Lewis St. (Lowest Greenville)

Tickets: $60