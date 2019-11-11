 


4
Get a free entree at Dallas restaurants, such as Lucky's Cafe in Oak Lawn.
Get a free entree at Dallas restaurants, such as Lucky's Cafe in Oak Lawn.
Nick Rallo

Here Are Dallas-Area Restaurant Deals for Veterans Day 2019

Taylor Adams | November 11, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Happy Veterans Day to those who have served our country.

As always, you can find restaurants giving their thanks to you by offering various deals, from free meals to discounts.

Most have a special offer for veterans (and active military) today, and we’ve rounded up a number of them to help you decide where you’ll go Monday.

III Forks


Free entree up to a $50 value,

17776 Dallas Parkway (North Dallas). 3forks.com

Amberjax


Free crab cake minis appetizer,

3011 Gulden Lane, Suite 107 (West Dallas). amberjax.net

Bowl and Barrel


Free burger,

8084 Park Lane, Suite 145 (North Dallas). bowlandbarrel.com

Cantina Laredo


Free entree up to a $20 value,

4546 Belt Line Road (North Dallas); 1125 Legacy Drive, Suite 102, Frisco. cantinalaredo.com

Cool River Cafe


Free entree up to a $40 value,

1045 Hidden Ridge, Irving. coolrivercafe.com

El Chico


Free entree up to an $18 value,

Locations in DeSoto, Flower Mound, Granbury and Rockwall. elchico.com

Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ


Free barbecue sandwich,

1950 Market Center Blvd. (Design District). ferriswheelers.com

Greenville Avenue Pizza Company


Free one-topping slice of pizza,

1923 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville); 1145 Peavy Road (East Dallas). gapc.co

Lucky’s Cafe


Free entree up to a $16 value,

3531 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn). luckysdallas.com

Main Event


Free entree from a special menu and 30 minutes of play,

3941 Central Expressway, Plano. mainevent.com

Norma’s Cafe


Free breakfast from 6 to 11 a.m.,

Locations in Oak Cliff, North Dallas, Frisco, Park Lane and Plano. normascafe.com
Get some wings this Veterans Day.
Get some wings this Veterans Day.
Giant Noise

Pluckers Wings Bar


Free meal (entree, side and non-alcoholic drink) up to a $16 value,

5500 Greenville Ave., Suite 406 (Upper Greenville); 5100 Belt Line Road, Addison. pluckers.com

The Rustic


Free Rustic burger,

3656 Howell St. (Uptown). therustic.com

Shell Shack


Free bowl of chicken and sausage gumbo or clam chowder,

Locations in Plano, Mesquite and Arlington. shellshack.com

Saint Rocco’s New York Italian


Fifty percent off the entire menu; WWII veterans also receive a free shot and beer,

3011 Gulden Lane, Suite 100 (West Dallas). saintroccos.com

Silver Fox


Free entree up to a $45 value,

3650 Shire Blvd., Richardson; 1303 Legacy Drive, Frisco. silverfoxcafe.com

