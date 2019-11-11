Here Are Dallas-Area Restaurant Deals for Veterans Day 2019

Get a free entree at Dallas restaurants, such as Lucky's Cafe in Oak Lawn.

Happy Veterans Day to those who have served our country.

As always, you can find restaurants giving their thanks to you by offering various deals, from free meals to discounts.

Most have a special offer for veterans (and active military) today, and we’ve rounded up a number of them to help you decide where you’ll go Monday.

III Forks

Free entree up to a $50 value,

Amberjax

Free crab cake minis appetizer,

Bowl and Barrel

Free burger,

Cantina Laredo

Free entree up to a $20 value,

Cool River Cafe

Free entree up to a $40 value,

El Chico

Free entree up to an $18 value,

Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ

Free barbecue sandwich,

Greenville Avenue Pizza Company

Free one-topping slice of pizza,

Lucky’s Cafe

Free entree up to a $16 value,

Main Event

Free entree from a special menu and 30 minutes of play,

Norma’s Cafe

Free breakfast from 6 to 11 a.m.,

Get some wings this Veterans Day. Giant Noise

Pluckers Wings Bar

Free meal (entree, side and non-alcoholic drink) up to a $16 value,

The Rustic

Free Rustic burger,

Shell Shack

Free bowl of chicken and sausage gumbo or clam chowder,

Saint Rocco’s New York Italian

Fifty percent off the entire menu; WWII veterans also receive a free shot and beer,

Silver Fox

Free entree up to a $45 value,