Here Are Dallas-Area Restaurant Deals for Veterans Day 2019

Happy Veterans Day to those who have served our country.
As always, you can find restaurants giving their thanks to you by offering various deals, from free meals to discounts.
Most have a special offer for veterans (and active military) today, and we’ve rounded up a number of them to help you decide where you’ll go Monday.
III Forks
Free entree up to a $50 value,17776 Dallas Parkway (North Dallas). 3forks.com
Amberjax
Free crab cake minis appetizer,3011 Gulden Lane, Suite 107 (West Dallas). amberjax.net
Bowl and Barrel
Free burger,8084 Park Lane, Suite 145 (North Dallas). bowlandbarrel.com
Cantina Laredo
Free entree up to a $20 value,4546 Belt Line Road (North Dallas); 1125 Legacy Drive, Suite 102, Frisco. cantinalaredo.com
Cool River Cafe
Free entree up to a $40 value,1045 Hidden Ridge, Irving. coolrivercafe.com
El Chico
Free entree up to an $18 value,Locations in DeSoto, Flower Mound, Granbury and Rockwall. elchico.com
Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ
Free barbecue sandwich,1950 Market Center Blvd. (Design District). ferriswheelers.com
Greenville Avenue Pizza Company
Free one-topping slice of pizza,1923 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville); 1145 Peavy Road (East Dallas). gapc.co
Lucky’s Cafe
Free entree up to a $16 value,3531 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn). luckysdallas.com
Main Event
Free entree from a special menu and 30 minutes of play,3941 Central Expressway, Plano. mainevent.com
Norma’s Cafe
Free breakfast from 6 to 11 a.m.,Locations in Oak Cliff, North Dallas, Frisco, Park Lane and Plano. normascafe.com
Pluckers Wings Bar
Free meal (entree, side and non-alcoholic drink) up to a $16 value,5500 Greenville Ave., Suite 406 (Upper Greenville); 5100 Belt Line Road, Addison. pluckers.com
The Rustic
Free Rustic burger,3656 Howell St. (Uptown). therustic.com
Shell Shack
Free bowl of chicken and sausage gumbo or clam chowder,Locations in Plano, Mesquite and Arlington. shellshack.com
Saint Rocco’s New York Italian
Fifty percent off the entire menu; WWII veterans also receive a free shot and beer,3011 Gulden Lane, Suite 100 (West Dallas). saintroccos.com
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Silver Fox
Free entree up to a $45 value,3650 Shire Blvd., Richardson; 1303 Legacy Drive, Frisco. silverfoxcafe.com
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!