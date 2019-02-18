Freshella Kitchen Is a Cheap, Hidden Lunchtime Gem Off John W. Carpenter Freeway

Budget Bites is a series that looks for the best food and drink deals at restaurants in DFW. Because being on a budget doesn't mean you can't eat out in a city like Dallas.

Time is money. Think of all the times you’ve waited — and waited — to get your order while on an already too-short lunch break. We found a spot that’s not only serving up quality lunch at a fast pace, they’re giving customers a break on their wallet, too. And you’ve probably passed it plenty of times without even realizing it was there.