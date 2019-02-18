 


Freshella's Corporate Club is a massive $9 sandwich.
Freshella's Corporate Club is a massive $9 sandwich.
Dalila Thomas

Freshella Kitchen Is a Cheap, Hidden Lunchtime Gem Off John W. Carpenter Freeway

Dalila Thomas | February 18, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Budget Bites is a series that looks for the best food and drink deals at restaurants in DFW. Because being on a budget doesn't mean you can't eat out in a city like Dallas.

Time is money. Think of all the times you’ve waited — and waited — to get your order while on an already too-short lunch break. We found a spot that’s not only serving up quality lunch at a fast pace, they’re giving customers a break on their wallet, too. And you’ve probably passed it plenty of times without even realizing it was there.

Located off John W. Carpenter Freeway — right where the highway merges with I-35 — you'll find Freshella Kitchen, which also operates as a catering company. Once inside, you’ll realize people who work in the area are well-aware of its existence. Open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, Freshella’s menu includes typical workday salads and burgers, but the sandwiches rival some of the best.

Generally speaking, you can never go wrong with a club. That's definitely true at Freshella, where the Corporate Club ($8.99) is made with the usual suspects, served on toasted whole grain hippie bread and comes with a side of your choice.

Freshella Kitchen's massive chicken salad sandwich
Freshella Kitchen's massive chicken salad sandwich
Dalila Thomas

If you’re in the mood for something a little more filling, the Zippy Chicken Salad Sandwich ($8.49) — with white meat chicken, lettuce and tomato — saves you a little less but holds you over a little longer. Add a soup for a couple bucks extra to put a little warmth in your stomach on a cold day.

Freshella Kitchen, 7145 John W. Carpenter Freeway

