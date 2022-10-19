Cheers to More Years: Community Turns 9 (Again) with a '90s-themed Party

This weekend one of the OG breweries in the Dallas craft beer family wants to pour you a pint and take you back to the ‘90s. Even though Community Beer Company has been around for nearly 10 years, it's celebrating its ninth this Saturday, Oct. 22.
Community's nine-year anniversary was actually in January of this year, but at the time its new taproom wasn't open yet due to construction delays. So, just as when COIVD derailed its eight-year party, the brewery is making up for it a little later than planned.
Why not just move on to the next year instead of hosting a make-up? Kevin Carr, one of the founders of Community, is committed to keeping with tradition. He's on a mission to make sure that this party is just as epic as those of the past.
The original taproom in the Design District closed in 2020 just after COVID settled in; the brewery transitioned to a production facility and pick-up only. The plan was to re-open this larger new brewery in late 2021, but construction delays from the pandemic pushed that opening back to February 2022. Carr is hopeful these parties can help bring the craft beer community back together.
“Even though we’re still dealing with the ripple effects of construction backups, having people out makes it all worth it,” he said. “Our name is based on just that. We really believe in bringing people together.”
With a 15,000-square-foot biergarten alone, there's ample space for people to come out and party with the staff.
Carr says there will be no shortage of Funnel Cake Ale, the “unofficial” beer of the State Fair of Texas, which was the first-ever beverage finalist in the 2014 Big Tex Choice Awards and winner of most creative entry the same year. It's built quite the cult following in North Texas due to its unique flavor profile that mimics the beloved fair food staple.
When asked what he was most excited about, Carr says he's really proud of the wide range of beer options, including some more traditional lagers that people seem to be gravitating to now.
"And our NA [non-alcoholic] beer like our brand NADA, but even more so for our restaurant that’s opening up for regular service in the coming week," Carr adds. "We’re not just experimenting with beer, but with our food options. When folks come out, they want to drink, but they also want to eat something, especially if they plan on hanging out for a while.”
The kitchen will include traditional items like burgers and fries, as well as some German fare like bratwurst, pretzels and beer cheese. One of the more intriguing items on the upcoming menu is a vegetarian option called the Hot Nashville Oyster Mushroom Sandwich.
All 40-plus taps at the brewery will be flowing Saturday. You’ll want to purchase tickets prior to the party on Oct. 22. Doors open at noon for those lucky enough to get premier tickets ($65 plus fees), which are always quick to sell out. An early entry ticket at 1:30 p.m. ($50 plus fees) is available, as is a general admission ticket ($30) that gets you in at 3 p.m.
Each ticket gets you a drink card for eight pours and a commemorative glass for the event, as well as other goodies depending on your ticket tier. No matter when you come, be sure to join in the fun and wear your best '90s-inspired attire that’s hiding from your partner in the deep recesses of your closet as you raise a glass to the end of one era and the beginning of the next.