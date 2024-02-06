 Ginger Taylor is Making Some of the Most Beautiful Desserts in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Flowers or Cupcakes? Both! Local Baker Makes Stunning Desserts.

If you can't choose between sweets or flowers, we say get both.
February 6, 2024
Imagine six of these in a circular holder. Then imagine eating them all :).
The Cupcake Experience is a preorder-only, bespoke cupcake bakery in Dallas specializing in floral designs.

Behind it is Ginger Taylor, whose origin story includes a lot of Pinterest, a move from California and what can only be described as an innate knack for buttercream flowers.

Her designs are an achievement for any baker, including those who are classically trained. Taylor, though, is entirely self-taught. When we asked how she got around to perfecting them, she responded, “Pinterest, YouTube, time and patience,” with a little laugh.

Her mother was the kind of baker who always had a freshly baked cake around, she says. And while we wouldn’t dismiss a small genetic component as part of the explanation for her talent, we’d be remiss to not highlight her dedication, hard work and business savvy.

Her very first bake was a chocolate drip cake that she found online.

“I was just scrolling through Pinterest one day and I thought, ‘I could do that,’” she said. After proving herself correct, she posted photos of her work, and her Facebook friends immediately began asking how much she charged for her cakes. Suddenly, she found herself running a bakery.

Among the flavors The Cupcake Experience offers are vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, lemon, red velvet, pineapple and spice cake. In the past, Taylor has enjoyed experimenting with alcohol-infused flavors including blackberry Champagne. Not surprisingly, she's truly as kind and bubbly as we imagine those would be.

Specialties include Monogram cupcakes — Taylor's signature floral designs tucked neatly inside letter-shaped boxes —and Cupcake Bouquets: seven jumbo-sized cupcakes nestled together as a floral arrangement, as in the video below. 
In addition to operating The Cupcake Experience, Taylor offers both one-on-one and group cupcake decorating classes. Though her regular group classes, which have included birthday and bachelorette parties, are currently on pause (inquire about availability), she also offers corporate team-building classes. Her one-on-one classes are available both virtually and in person.

Asked what it is that she loves most about baking, she said, obviously, the joy she brings to people.

“When people come to pick them up and they see them, they’re always so happy,” she said, and we'd expect nothing less.

And while the cupcakes look too pretty to eat, trust us when we say that after an admiring glance, you'll happily indulge.

You can follow The Cupcake Experience on the website, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.
