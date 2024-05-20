 Goodsurf Dallas Plans June Opening Date in Deep Ellum | Dallas Observer
Surfing Bar To Open in Deep Ellum, and Dallas Has Opinions

Deep Ellum is about to get a lot more "hold my beer and watch this."
May 20, 2024
An artist's rendering of Goodsurf, the new surfing bar that will open in the space once occupied by the Sandbar Cantina on South Second Avenue in Deep Ellum.
An artist's rendering of Goodsurf, the new surfing bar that will open in the space once occupied by the Sandbar Cantina on South Second Avenue in Deep Ellum. Courtesy of Urban Entertainment Concepts

Goodsurf is a new entertainment complex coming to Deep Ellum that combines a surfing wave pool with a restaurant and bar. Never did we imagine "surfing" and "Deep Ellum" could ever be used in the same sentence but, alas, it's happening.

Surfing is one of the most inaccessible sports in the world, and co-founder and CEO Zach Shor aims to break down that barrier in a fun and accessible way.

The entertainment concept boasts deep-water stationary waves that can grow up to 6 feet tall. Wave height, wave shape and water volume can all be altered with a push of a button, so this experience can be adapted to beginners or experienced surfers ready to shred.

Plans are to open this summer in the former home of Sandbar Cantina and Grill (on the east side of Deep Ellum near Fair Park). General Manager Bryan Van Der Meer said the expected opening will be early to mid-June, but an official date hasn't been announced yet.

At the end of April, they announced on they were hiring for multiple positions around the venue via their Instagram, so as of now everything seems to be on track.

The menu is about as broad as it can get. From the website: "From classic favorites to coastal Latin with an Asian flair, we are excited to bring you items ranging from brunch to shareables, main dishes, and desserts." An Instagram video showed a burger being smashed. Drinks include local beer, cocktails, NA drinks and plenty of RedBull.

While we wait for the official opening, opinions on the idea are fairly split for this beer garden meets never-ending surfable wave. We locals are never opposed to a new bar or restaurant in the neighborhood, but hit us right in the nostalgia and it's a different story.

Many on the Facebook group Reform Dallas expressed displeasure with the replacement of Sandbar, a long-running bar with sand volleyball courts.

Edward Sanchez seemed disappointed: "The adult sandbox not coming back tho?"

Jessica Lonsberry gives it three months "before it gets closed down because a drunk decided they can handle it."

That visual is so real, Jessica.

One observer opined that it "will be closed by the end of the year. Looks tiny and small. Can’t imagine what the wait time will be. Should have kept more volleyball courts."

Some other comments were about the lawsuits waiting to happen while mixing booze and surfing. Others took a drag to the Big D: "Great idea, while the city sends us notices to not water our lawns in the summer more than once a week."

While one wondered if sex would be allowed in the wave pool, reminiscing on the time they got banned from a wave pool in Garland, "They [the Garland wave pool] have signs that say, 'No glass containers,' 'no diving,' 'no peeing in the pool,' etc. How the f*ck was I supposed to know that sex was against the rules? That was Garland in 2001, though."

It's 2024 in Dallas, so maybe the waves will hit differently. Or will they?

The comments on Goodsurf's Instagram seem to be more of a mix. Some feel the stoke while others long for Sandbar's return. If it's any consolation, there will be pickleball courts and shuffleboard.
