Vidorra, The Finch and Serious Eats to Open in Grand Prairie

This development is, in part, the result of the passage in 2021 of a $75 million bond by Grand Prairie voters. In addition to funds for the downtown area, a hotel and a conference center, $15 million was ear-marked for restaurants at EpicCentral along Highway 161, just north of Interstate 20.
The Finch is set to open there in April. We took a first look at the original location at Mockingbird Station last year and included the restaurant in a roundup of the most celebrated openings of 2022.
The sophisticated spot will bring upscale dining to EpicCentral with a large raw bar and fresh-caught seafood. Daily specials include Black Angus prime rib, local wagyu short ribs, handmade pasta and jumbo shrimp and grits (ranging $20 to $39).
Vidorra's other locations in Addison and Deep Ellum are both popular spots, the latter often making the top 25 list of bars and restaurants by alcohol sales in Dallas according to the Texas comptroller. So, buckle up Grand Prairie: big shoes to fill here.
This third location is expected to open in June. Vidorra has a large tequila selection and serves big boozy drinks (sometimes in fishbowls for sharing) and Mexican food.
Serious Eats (a spin-off of Serious Pizza in Deep Ellum) will follow later this summer, with a full bar and live-music stage overlooking an expansive lawn with water features. The menu has sliders and over-the-top shakes along with giant pizza slices derived from the original Serious Pizza brand.
Lastly, a new, yet-to-be-named brunch spot will complete the set of restaurants later in the year.
Bringing an all day café set to feature a coffee program and diverse food items. Who wouldn't want another brunch spot?
The restaurants' openings are projected to bring more than 250 jobs to the area. If all that isn't enough, Milkshake Concepts plans to open more than 30 additional locations in the next two years.