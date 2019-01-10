A Hybrid Greek/Italian Restaurant is Coming to Walnut Hill and Central Expressway

The Hill, the sprawling new development at Walnut Hill and Central Expressway, took a major hit recently with the news that its anchor tenant, sustainable home good store TreeHouse, was already closing after a brief run, but new things are in the works.
The mixed-use development has no shortage of restaurant tenants: Nazca Kitchen, Civil Pour, Snooze an A.M. Eatery, Houndstooth Coffee and Unleavened are just some of the restaurants inhabiting this northerly corner of Dallas. But a new restaurant is coming this year: Casa Verona, a restaurant serving a hybrid of Greek and Italian cuisines.
In a press release, not many details were released about the new restaurant (other than that it's full-service), but it's not the only new eatery coming. Sushi De Handroll, specializing in temaki-style sushi, will open in late January. Sauce, an "Arizona-based pizzeria offering fresh salads, pastas and handmade pizzas," opens late February. And a new location for Dallas bakery Empire opens this summer.
The Hill, 8041 Walnut Hill Lane
