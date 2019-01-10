A Hybrid Greek/Italian Restaurant is Coming to Walnut Hill and Central Expressway

The Hill, the sprawling new development at Walnut Hill and Central Expressway, took a major hit recently with the news that its anchor tenant, sustainable home good store TreeHouse, was already closing after a brief run, but new things are in the works.

The mixed-use development has no shortage of restaurant tenants: Nazca Kitchen, Civil Pour, Snooze an A.M. Eatery, Houndstooth Coffee and Unleavened are just some of the restaurants inhabiting this northerly corner of Dallas. But a new restaurant is coming this year: Casa Verona, a restaurant serving a hybrid of Greek and Italian cuisines.