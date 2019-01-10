 


The Hill already has some solid food options, from Civil Pour to Tacodeli.EXPAND
The Hill already has some solid food options, from Civil Pour to Tacodeli.
courtesy the Hill

A Hybrid Greek/Italian Restaurant is Coming to Walnut Hill and Central Expressway

Beth Rankin | January 10, 2019 | 4:00am
The Hill, the sprawling new development at Walnut Hill and Central Expressway, took a major hit recently with the news that its anchor tenant, sustainable home good store TreeHouse, was already closing after a brief run, but new things are in the works.

The mixed-use development has no shortage of restaurant tenants: Nazca Kitchen, Civil Pour, Snooze an A.M. Eatery, Houndstooth Coffee and Unleavened are just some of the restaurants inhabiting this northerly corner of Dallas. But a new restaurant is coming this year: Casa Verona, a restaurant serving a hybrid of Greek and Italian cuisines.

In a press release, not many details were released about the new restaurant (other than that it's full-service), but it's not the only new eatery coming.  Sushi De Handroll, specializing in temaki-style sushi, will open in late January. Sauce, an "Arizona-based pizzeria offering fresh salads, pastas and handmade pizzas," opens late February. And a new location for Dallas bakery Empire opens this summer.

The Hill, 8041 Walnut Hill Lane

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

  • Top Stories
    Send: