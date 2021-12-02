Support Us

First Look: Greenville Ave Pizza Co. Has Landed in Richardson

December 2, 2021 4:00AM

the Mucho Meat (right) and Butcher's Revenge.
the Mucho Meat (right) and Butcher's Revenge. Angie Quebedeaux
Greenville Avenue Pizza Company (GAPCo) has been a go-to pizza destination for late-night slices on Lower Greenville since 2007. They opened their second location in East Dallas on Peavy Road in 2017. This November, they debuted their latest pizza destination in Richardson.

GAPCo is located near Belt Line Road and Central Expressway in the new development that also houses Monkey King Noodle Co., Communion Neighborhood Coffee and Lockwood Distilling Co.. Double the size of their other two locations, this 3,700-square-feet restaurant has a full bar, spacious dining and a large patio. Seats next to the open kitchen allow for front row seats to the pizza making.
Richardson's new GAPCo is twice the size of either of its two sister restaurants. - ANGIE QUEBEDEAUX
Richardson's new GAPCo is twice the size of either of its two sister restaurants.
Angie Quebedeaux
Owner Sammy Mandell is an East Dallas native and was 24 years old when he opened the original location. His idea for starting GAPCo on Lower Greenville came when he realized the area, which was full of bars at the time, needed a pizza-by-the-slice kind of place that was open past 2 a.m.

A GAPCo pizza is made from scratch every day. The pizza starts with a thin and crispy crust, and then they add their homemade sauce and top it any way you choose. You can order build-your-own pizzas small or large, by the slice or as a calzone. Cauliflower crust pizza is also available.

When we visited the new location, we opted for the sampler ($14) for our starter, which came with three raviolis (choice of meat or cheese), three cheese bites and three pizza poppers with marinara and ranch. The pizza poppers, stuffed with mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage and bell peppers, were a favorite.

We also ordered a large half-and-half of Butcher’s Revenge and Mucho Meato. The Mucho Meato is their version of a meat lovers, loaded with pepperoni, ham, hamburger, sausage and bacon. But if you like your pizza with a kick go with the Butcher’s Revenge. It’s topped with their fire cheese (ghost pepper cheese), mozzarella, spicy salami, Italian sausage, hot honey drizzle, and parsley and it is delicious.

Next visit we’ll try the Mexican pizza and the Pesto Sciutto. The Mexican is topped with hamburger, poblano peppers, red onions, Roma tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro and cheddar. The Pesto Sciutto has pesto sauce, prosciutto, Roma tomatoes, arugula, fresh garlic, and sun-dried tomatoes and is finished with Pizza Crack and Parmesan.

Pizza Crack is a trademarked seasoning that combines dehydrated garlic, salt and other spices. It’s used on several menu items, like their Pizza Crack Fries and the Crack Fried Chicken Sandwich and is also available at your table for sprinkling on your pizzas. You can purchase a bottle of it at all locations for $7 if you’d like some for home. Pizza Crack would be fantastic in a bloody mary.

For those in the area weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can score a one-topping slice of pizza with a small salad and a drink for $12. And if you’re not in the mood for pizza, they offer wings (hot or mild Buffalo, lemon pepper, garlic pepper, hot honey BBQ), salads (garden, Caesar, Italian) sandwiches (meatball sub, crack fried chicken) and pasta (baked ziti, Alfredo penne, pesto penne, spicy marinara penne).
Angie Quebedeaux is a freelance food writer for the Observer. A "ragin' Cajun" from Lafayette, she's been in Dallas since 2002. She is an HR director by day and loves to “laissez les bon temps rouler.”

