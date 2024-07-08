Stewart's: A Hidden Breakfast Spot Serving One Particularly Genius Dish

Along this particular stretch of Irving Boulevard between Westmoreland Road and Regal Row, there looks to be not much more than commercial truckyards and car lots. If you found yourself hungry in the area, you might think finding a Jack in the Box or the like would be your only hope. With no shade to Jack in the Box's mini churros and curly fries, we're here to tell you it's not.
If it is, in fact, an established thing and if you're late to the party like we were, look no further than Stewart's. A liberal portion goes for only $5 with bacon or sausage and $4 without. When we say it’s perfect for any Texan’s morning commute, we mean that they gift you a spoon in your to-go bag. It’s kind of amazing, innovative and we can’t get over it. Now we want to put other typically messy foods in mason jars to eat with spoons in places and contexts we previously thought we couldn’t.
On to the breakfast taco: the tortillas are warmed-tossed on the grill and kissed with just enough char before being topped with your choice of bacon or sausage, eggs, cheese, potatoes, beans and salsa. The bacon is served a touch on the not-so-crispy side, so if you’re more of a near-burnt bacon kind of person, you might opt for the sausage instead. It was a pretty solid breakfast taco, and the portion was as generous as the biscuit dish for only $3.50.
Seriously, if there are other places where biscuits and gravy is served in cups with spoons, please let us know so we can compile a list.
Stewart’s, 3700 Irving Blvd. Monday – Friday, 5:15 a.m. – noon.