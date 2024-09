Nikki Greek Bistro & Lounge: A Little Slice of Greece in Dallas’ Devonshire Neighborhood

click to enlarge The bar at Nikki. Nick Reynolds

Nikki's uber cute patio.

Steak frites and Greek-seasoned fries.

Baklava Nikki (toasted pistachio, golden phyllo, locally sourced honey and pistachio gelato).

When owners Lisa and Tom Georgalis began laying the groundwork for Nikki Greek Bistro & Lounge , they envisioned a restaurant “with an elegant yet approachable atmosphere, much like the culinary scene in Athens.”And it’s unmistakable — as soon as you enter this Greek dining establishment in the Devonshire neighborhood of Dallas, you’re greeted with a distinct (yet subtle) across-the-pond vibe as if you’ve been momentarily whisked away to southeastern Europe.Nikki doubles as an elevated Greek cuisine restaurant and transitions seamlessly into a social lounge setting with live music on the weekends. Different dining rooms throughout have their own feel and personality (all of which exude class) and lead to a beautiful, perfectly Greek island patio that almost makes you forget you’re dining on Lovers Lane in Dallas.“There really aren’t many Greek restaurants in Dallas,” Lisa Georgalis told the. “The cuisine in Greece changes from one island to the next ever so slightly or from one town to another. My husband’s family, in my opinion, are the best cooks I know. They’re from the coastal but mainland part of Greece.”There are lunch and dinner menus (lunch, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.; dinner, 5–9 p.m.), including a new fall menu (headed by executive chef Ryan Carberry) that debuted last month.Lunch appetizer options include Greek salads (like a Pantzaria Beet Salata), keftedes (meatballs of Texas prime beef, crispy pita, tzatziki, pomegranate molasses, Greek olive and caper relish) and a dip trio of hummus, tirokeftiri and grilled pita. We tried the crispy artichoke hearts ($12): lightly battered and fried artichoke hearts served with whipped feta, dill, and lemon dip. All perfect.Lunch mains include Moussaka Georgalis (traditional moussaka with Texas-raised beef), dry boat scallops and steak frites, an 8-ounce grilled Texas wagyu bavette, Greek-seasoned crispy fries, demi and Greek house butter.We stopped in during the lunch window, so our choice for a main was the Bifteki Burger ($22) a Greek-seasoned half-pound Texas prime pasture beef patty topped with grilled red onion, melted feta and tzatziki sauce. The dish also comes with a heaping serving of thin-cut crispy fries. This was a high-quality (and very filling) burger cooked a perfect medium rare.For dinner, there’s charred octopus, an absolutely stunning 14-ounce bone-in pork chop and an Alba lamb rack. If you're a bit peckish go for the Thalassina seafood platter for two ($109) or four ($218).And for dessert, try the Baklava Nikki, hand-stuffed and rolled by Tom Georgalis’ cousin, who moved from Greece to Dallas a few years back.“We use pistachio instead of walnuts, which are common in baklava, and the syrup is also a Georgalis family recipe with a touch of Alba cinnamon,” Lisa explained. “We’re also working on a once-a-month pop-up Sunday brunch featuring a DJ, bottomless mimosas, Greek frittatas, and baklava French toast complete with a plate to break on the patio (a Greek celebratory custom). And monthly wine dinners will start in November – just in time for the holidays.”