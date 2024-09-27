Nikki Greek Bistro & Lounge: A Little Slice of Greece in Dallas’ Devonshire Neighborhood

When owners Lisa and Tom Georgalis began laying the groundwork for Nikki Greek Bistro & Lounge, they envisioned a restaurant “with an elegant yet approachable atmosphere, much like the culinary scene in Athens.”
And it’s unmistakable — as soon as you enter this Greek dining establishment in the Devonshire neighborhood of Dallas, you’re greeted with a distinct (yet subtle) across-the-pond vibe as if you’ve been momentarily whisked away to southeastern Europe.
Nikki doubles as an elevated Greek cuisine restaurant and transitions seamlessly into a social lounge setting with live music on the weekends. Different dining rooms throughout have their own feel and personality (all of which exude class) and lead to a beautiful, perfectly Greek island patio that almost makes you forget you’re dining on Lovers Lane in Dallas.
There are lunch and dinner menus (lunch, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.; dinner, 5–9 p.m.), including a new fall menu (headed by executive chef Ryan Carberry) that debuted last month.
Lunch appetizer options include Greek salads (like a Pantzaria Beet Salata), keftedes (meatballs of Texas prime beef, crispy pita, tzatziki, pomegranate molasses, Greek olive and caper relish) and a dip trio of hummus, tirokeftiri and grilled pita. We tried the crispy artichoke hearts ($12): lightly battered and fried artichoke hearts served with whipped feta, dill, and lemon dip. All perfect.
We stopped in during the lunch window, so our choice for a main was the Bifteki Burger ($22) a Greek-seasoned half-pound Texas prime pasture beef patty topped with grilled red onion, melted feta and tzatziki sauce. The dish also comes with a heaping serving of thin-cut crispy fries. This was a high-quality (and very filling) burger cooked a perfect medium rare.
For dinner, there’s charred octopus, an absolutely stunning 14-ounce bone-in pork chop and an Alba lamb rack. If you're a bit peckish go for the Thalassina seafood platter for two ($109) or four ($218).
“We use pistachio instead of walnuts, which are common in baklava, and the syrup is also a Georgalis family recipe with a touch of Alba cinnamon,” Lisa explained. “We’re also working on a once-a-month pop-up Sunday brunch featuring a DJ, bottomless mimosas, Greek frittatas, and baklava French toast complete with a plate to break on the patio (a Greek celebratory custom). And monthly wine dinners will start in November – just in time for the holidays.”
Nikki Greek Bistro & Lounge, 5757 W. Lovers Lane, Ste. 101. Tuesday – Wednesday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. – midnight; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 1 a.m. (lunch: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.; dinner: 5–9 p.m.).