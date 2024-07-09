 Iconic Dallas Diner Chubby’s Still Keeping Us Chubby After 34 years | Dallas Observer
For Three Decades, Chubby’s Has Done Its Part To Keep Us Chubby

Chubby's chicken-fried steak is so large they have to fold it in half to fit it on the plate. What a time to be alive ...
July 9, 2024
The "famous" banana nut pancakes.
The "famous" banana nut pancakes. Nick Reynolds
The Touris brothers, John and George, opened Chubby’s in 1987. Since then, it's churned out a seemingly infinite number of (very) generously portioned plates to an equally endless list of satisfied customers. Many are clearly regulars: during our visit, at least four patrons were greeted by name as they entered.

The motto on Chubby’s website is, “You bring the tummy, we bring the yummy.” They’re not kidding, either. Bring your tummy because you’ll need it.

From the outside (and the inside, for that matter), Chubby’s plays a lot like your typical American diner; on the surface, its atmosphere doesn’t seem all that far removed from a Denny’s or an IHOP. The menus aren’t that far apart, either.
John and George Touris opened Chubby's in 1987.
Nick Reynolds
But once you start digging into your order, it won’t take long (first bite seems reasonable) to see that Chubby’s is leagues removed from Denny’s, IHOP and their ilk. A more apt comparison for Chubby’s (which has locations in Lake Highlands and South Dallas) would be Norma’s, Mama’s Daughters' and Luckys Café — diners of that caliber.

After being seated by a wonderfully attentive server (the entire staff seemed to have an affable warmth about them), it took a while to absorb the menu. Chubby’s has an extensive selection of breakfast favorites like ribeye steak and eggs, skillets, French toast, huevos rancheros, migas and an eight-deep lineup of super-sized omelets.

Outside the breakfast portion of the menu, you’ll find everything from hand-battered steak fingers, burgers (we’re going to have to hit up that Chub’s Sloppy Chili Cheeseburger one day), an array of sandwiches, pork, beef, chicken and seafood. Did we mention the handful of Italian and Greek dishes? Yeah, they’re not running short on options here.

But for us, nothing beats breakfast for dinner (Chubby’s serves breakfast all day). Enter Chub’s Famous Banana Nut Pancakes ($10.60). Three fluffy, thick pancakes stacked and topped with a mini mountain of cream, chopped walnuts and a liberal amount of banana slices. All served with the requisite whipped butter and hot maple syrup on the side. It’s as good as it sounds (and looks).
The formidable chicken-fried steak is folded in half here.
Nick Reynolds
I was dining alone but still followed up the pancakes with an order of Chub’s signature chicken-fried steak ($19.40). My server had a quizzical “You sure about that?” look on her face and quipped, “We may have to wheel you out of here when you’re done.” Accurate. And clearly, take-home boxes (plural) were needed. The chicken-fried steak comes hand-cut (USDA choice beef cutlet), battered, deep-fried to a crisp golden brown and smothered in country gravy. You also get a couple of sides: I went fried okra and broccoli rice casserole, which were both fine, but you can forgive us if our undivided attention was squarely on this chicken-fried steak.

As advertised, it was a behemoth. The picture is misleading; it’s a seemingly average-sized chicken-fried steak on the surface, but it’s so large that to fit it on the plate, they had to tuck half of it underneath the top half. So yeah, another half of that bad boy is hidden from sight.

Exceptional service and generous portions at very reasonable prices are proper ingredients for a long, successful restaurant run. Chubby’s has been at it for 34 years (and counting), and it’s not hard to see why. And if you have room, there are assorted cakes, pies and cheesecakes for dessert.

Chubby’s, 11331 E. Northwest Highway (Lake Highlands). Sunday – Thursday, 6 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
