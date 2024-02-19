The Spelled Milk in Oak Cliff Is a Whimsical Love Letter to Cereal

The Spelled Milk, a wacky and whimsical new cereal bar and ice cream lounge in Oak Cliff, turns a humble bowl of cereal into a work of art. Despite cereal’s reputation as a go-to for a quick breakfast or lazy dinner at home, people love it all the same, and The Spelled Milk takes that affection seriously.
Not only do these cereal mongers take immense pride in the presentation of the wares, but they’ve created a space that almost functions as a museum. Limited-edition boxes and international cereals line the walls as well as vintage cereal ads and a surprising number of murals for the relatively modest space. We almost wished they had taken a little longer to pour our bowl so we could spend more time perusing.
The menu offers more than a hundred kinds of cereal, including a selection of curated cereal combinations on the “Can’t Decide” menu, as well as a wide variety of milk. And when we say “wide variety,” we’re not just talking about milk alternatives like oat and almond. There's a rotating selection of flavored milk inspired by different cereals.
The selection of “Can’t Decide” combinations is ironically very hard to pick from, but we eventually settled on trying the Jacks Toast (Apple Jacks, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, whipped cream and cinnamon) and the Lucky Toast (Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, whipped cream and marshmallows).
If you’re the type who always looks forward to drinking the leftover milk after a bowl of cereal, the flavored milks are a must-try. We were dazzled by the Reese’s Puffs milk.
Cereal bars are on trend right now. We’ve seen them incorporated into several places, but nobody’s doing it quite like The Spelled Milk. The thought and care put into both the cereal and the overall atmosphere is worth putting on pants and leaving the house for.
The Spelled Milk, 712 W. Davis St. Tuesday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Friday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – midnight.