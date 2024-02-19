 Instagram-Friendly Cereal Bar Opens in Dallas' Oak Cliff | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

First Look

The Spelled Milk in Oak Cliff Is a Whimsical Love Letter to Cereal

The Spelled Milk puts some respect on the simple breakfast food's name.
February 19, 2024
The Spelled Milk in Oak Cliff offers a creative twist on the humble bowl of cereal.
The Spelled Milk in Oak Cliff offers a creative twist on the humble bowl of cereal. Carly May Gravley
Share this:
The Spelled Milk, a wacky and whimsical new cereal bar and ice cream lounge in Oak Cliff, turns a humble bowl of cereal into a work of art. Despite cereal’s reputation as a go-to for a quick breakfast or lazy dinner at home, people love it all the same, and The Spelled Milk takes that affection seriously.

Not only do these cereal mongers take immense pride in the presentation of the wares, but they’ve created a space that almost functions as a museum. Limited-edition boxes and international cereals line the walls as well as vintage cereal ads and a surprising number of murals for the relatively modest space. We almost wished they had taken a little longer to pour our bowl so we could spend more time perusing.
click to enlarge
A colorful tribute to cereals of the past.
Carly May Gravley
The restaurant is Instagram-friendly, an important draw for quirky spots like this. A wall in the back is covered with little plastic chatterbox teeth, each holding a Froot Loop. A neon sign reading “The Spelled Milk” hangs above. It’s a cool and eye-catching installation, and we look forward to seeing every would-be influencer in town pose in front of it.

The menu offers more than a hundred kinds of cereal, including a selection of curated cereal combinations on the “Can’t Decide” menu, as well as a wide variety of milk. And when we say “wide variety,” we’re not just talking about milk alternatives like oat and almond. There's a rotating selection of flavored milk inspired by different cereals.
click to enlarge
Specialty milks and whipped creams are just some of the add-ons offered here.
Carly May Gravley
Outside the realm of cereal, The Spelled Milk also serves ice cream, milkshakes, coffee and pastries. These options were tempting and seemed worthy of another visit to check out, but we read the room and decided cereal was our top priority.

The selection of “Can’t Decide” combinations is ironically very hard to pick from, but we eventually settled on trying the Jacks Toast (Apple Jacks, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, whipped cream and cinnamon) and the Lucky Toast (Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, whipped cream and marshmallows).

If you’re the type who always looks forward to drinking the leftover milk after a bowl of cereal, the flavored milks are a must-try. We were dazzled by the Reese’s Puffs milk.
click to enlarge
The Spelled Milk is pretty easy to find. Just look for the wizard.
Carly May Gravley
Each "Can't Decide" bowl cost $6.98. Some may find that a little steep for a bowl of cereal, but considering the overall experience, it's a reasonable price for a fun morning out.

Cereal bars are on trend right now. We’ve seen them incorporated into several places, but nobody’s doing it quite like The Spelled Milk. The thought and care put into both the cereal and the overall atmosphere is worth putting on pants and leaving the house for.

The Spelled Milk, 712 W. Davis St. Tuesday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Friday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – midnight.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Carly May Gravley has been the staff music, food and culture writer for the Dallas Observer since October 2023. Before joining the staff, she freelanced for the Observer since 2019 and also contributed to Consequence of Sound, the Texas Tribune and Central Track. In addition to writing and reporting, Carly is a concert and portrait photographer and an alumna of Collin College’s Commercial Photography program.
Contact: Carly May Gravley

Trending

This New Cookie Shop is The Dirtiest in Town and We're Obsessed

Dessert

This New Cookie Shop is The Dirtiest in Town and We're Obsessed

By Anisha Holla
Is the West End Making a Comeback? It Tastes That Way.

First Look

Is the West End Making a Comeback? It Tastes That Way.

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Dan's Bagels Brings an East Coast Delicacy to North Dallas

First Look

Dan's Bagels Brings an East Coast Delicacy to North Dallas

By Anisha Holla
First Look: Four Sisters From-Scratch Vietnamese Kitchen Reopens

First Look

First Look: Four Sisters From-Scratch Vietnamese Kitchen Reopens

By E.Mayne
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation