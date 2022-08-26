Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Education

It's Back-To-School Time and These Five Restaurants are Lending a Helping Hand

August 26, 2022 4:00AM

Donate some supplies and get yourself some pizza.
Donate some supplies and get yourself some pizza. Greenville Avenue Pizza Company
August is back-to-school time in DFW. Preparing for the new year can be stressful, so five restaurants have stepped up to ease that stress and help students and parents celebrate the new school year.

Mici Italian
click to enlarge
Kids customizing mini pizzas at Mici Italian.
Mici Italian
The Denver-based Italian chain began a charitable program in 2009 called Dining for Dollars, which donates money for supplies to participating schools. Since that year, Mici Italian has raised over half a million dollars for 80 schools. This year, the company is raising the stakes by starting a new contest called “Mici Clears the List,” a social media contest in which anyone can post on Facebook or Instagram nominating a teacher or school and say why they deserve to have the costs of their school supplies covered. Entries can be submitted through Sept. 30 with the hashtag #MiciClearstheList in the caption. The recipient must have a school supplies wish list through Amazon.com. (8244 FM 423, No. 400, Frisco)

Greenville Avenue Pizza Company
click to enlarge
Two slices of pizza surrounded by school supplies and GAPCo stickers
GAPCo
GAPCo is bringing back its annual Slices for Supplies initiative and fundraising for Zaragoza Elementary and Truett Elementary in DISD and Buckhair Elementary in Richardson. Customers are welcome to bring new school supplies like pencils and notebooks and cash donations to any of GAPCo’s three locations. In exchange, those who donate will receive one slice of pizza with one topping of their choice. The teachers from each school who bring in the most participation from their school by mentioning their name to the GAPCo staff will win a free pizza party for their class. (1923 Greenville Ave. and two other DFW locations.)

Thirsty Lion Gastropub
All four Thirsty Lion locations in Dallas are partnering with local schools in their Dine-to-Give fundraiser to help raise money for Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs). Mondays through Thursdays in September, anyone who shows an event flyer with the participating school’s name will have 15% of their check given to that school. Elementary, middle and high schools near any of the locations are welcome to participate.

“We value our communities and are thrilled to have the opportunity to give back to local families with our Dine-to-Give fundraising event,” John Plew, president and CEO of Thirsty Lion Gastropub, said in a press release. “These funds will be given directly to teams of dedicated parents who care about their children’s education. We are happy to lend a hand in their concerted efforts.” (Various locations.)

Cheba Hut
This cannabis-inspired sandwich "joint" is the perfect spot for many college students and is doing its part to celebrate teachers and students with special deals. Cheba Hut will be spreading its mellow vibes with local music, vendors and giveaways that make this time feel like a big party. And that’s not all; students and faculty can get a free “Nug” (4-inch sub) when they show a valid ID at the counter. With its locations in Deep Ellum, Fort Worth and Denton, this is a good way to cure the munchies at no cost. (2808 Main St.)

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
Dallas residents can’t get enough of the world-famous barbecue brand, especially families. With the school year getting busy, parents can get easily stressed — especially about getting dinner ready. Dickey’s has stepped in to help by offering $5 off Family Packs with the code 5OFFPACKS online or on the Dickey’s app. Also here: a “Kids Eat Free” special happening all day every Sunday that lets children receive a free kids meal with a minimum of $12 or more in-store or by using the code KEFOLO online when purchasing. Free barbecue and savings equal less stress. (Various locations.)
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation