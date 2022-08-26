It's Back-To-School Time and These Five Restaurants are Lending a Helping Hand

Mici Italian
All four Thirsty Lion locations in Dallas are partnering with local schools in their Dine-to-Give fundraiser to help raise money for Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs). Mondays through Thursdays in September, anyone who shows an event flyer with the participating school’s name will have 15% of their check given to that school. Elementary, middle and high schools near any of the locations are welcome to participate.
“We value our communities and are thrilled to have the opportunity to give back to local families with our Dine-to-Give fundraising event,” John Plew, president and CEO of Thirsty Lion Gastropub, said in a press release. “These funds will be given directly to teams of dedicated parents who care about their children’s education. We are happy to lend a hand in their concerted efforts.” (Various locations.)
Cheba Hut
This cannabis-inspired sandwich "joint" is the perfect spot for many college students and is doing its part to celebrate teachers and students with special deals. Cheba Hut will be spreading its mellow vibes with local music, vendors and giveaways that make this time feel like a big party. And that’s not all; students and faculty can get a free “Nug” (4-inch sub) when they show a valid ID at the counter. With its locations in Deep Ellum, Fort Worth and Denton, this is a good way to cure the munchies at no cost. (2808 Main St.)
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
Dallas residents can’t get enough of the world-famous barbecue brand, especially families. With the school year getting busy, parents can get easily stressed — especially about getting dinner ready. Dickey’s has stepped in to help by offering $5 off Family Packs with the code 5OFFPACKS online or on the Dickey’s app. Also here: a “Kids Eat Free” special happening all day every Sunday that lets children receive a free kids meal with a minimum of $12 or more in-store or by using the code KEFOLO online when purchasing. Free barbecue and savings equal less stress. (Various locations.)