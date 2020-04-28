José Launches Curbside Taco Tuesday

Tacos make everything better.

And when you can pull up your car and quickly get a few curbside, especially during a pandemic, they’re that much more helpful toward sanity.

The team at José in North Dallas launched Taco Tuesday last week, offering three types of tacos to take away with you. It’s something they were testing out for Cinco de Mayo, but it's also a chance to get a meal from the restaurant for under $15 with tacos at $3.50 a piece.

Last week’s options were chicken tinga, beef asada and pork carnitas — if you’ve been to José, you know chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman has stellar carnitas, but getting one of each seemed like the responsible choice.

It was a worthy decision, too: Served perfectly with onions and cilantro and salsa, the paper boat went safely home for a dinner of juicy meat-filled tacos.

Tacos, quick and easy Taylor Adams

This was also a breeze: If you order ahead at José, you’ll be in and out quickly. But if you forget to order its regular menu until you’re hungry, you’ll have to wait a bit.

“We wanted to create a safe way for people to enjoy street tacos without having to call ahead or purchase our regular menu,” Quiñones-Pittman says. “I love the Netflix series Taco Chronicles. The first episode includes a taco drive-in, and we thought we could never be that fast or that cool, but let’s try this and see what happens.”

José's execution is cool enough for us.

Tacos this week will be al pastor, asada and carnitas.

Plus, they have margarita kits to go — so if you’re like those of us counting the minutes to 5 p.m. for such a cocktail, you might as well take a kit to-go with your plate of tacos.