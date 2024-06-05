After Success in Coppell, Halal Restaurant Kebab Uncle Opens Plano Location

Kebab Uncle aims to showcase halal meats without drowning them in sauces so the meat itself can shine as the star of the show. We thought the sauces, however, were pretty great. The mint and yogurt was a favorite. We haven’t met many yogurt sauces at spots like this that we didn’t like and we ended up glad we ordered extra ($0.50 per side).
The salad came with walnuts, sliced black olives, tomatoes and cucumbers. The addition of walnuts seemed like an odd choice at first, but their nuttiness worked well against the spices in both the dressing and kebab.
The bihari kebab and paratha took the metaphorical cake. The meat had a nice outer char with a slow-roasted tenderness. The sweetness of the tamarind sauce played nicely with the pretty significant heat of the kebab. We paired some bites with the mint and yogurt sauce, which gave a freshness to that heat, too, and we'd definitely order this again.
The paratha, an Indian-style flatbread, was bubbly, a little crisp on the outside and buttery soft on the inside. Despite its generous size (and though we were full), once it was gone, we were sad we hadn’t ordered extra. Between it, the sauces and the bihari kebab, which Kebab Uncle describes on its menu as "a barbecue lover’s fantasy and ecstasy," we think we'll be back to try the fried fish (which Google reviewers seem to rave about) and the grilled chicken with rice.
Kebab Uncle, 909 W. Spring Creek Parkway, No. 460, Plano. Thursday, noon – 9 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, noon – 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 9 p.m.; closed Monday – Wednesday.