Halal Tex-Mex at La Suprema in Frisco

Samar Bannat came to America from Saudi Arabia when she was 19 years old with nothing but high hopes of living the American dream. Orphaned at age 10, Bannat recalls not speaking a word of English when she fist set foot in America.
“At first, I didn’t know what I wanted to do here,” Bannat says. "I was taking English classes every day and really trying my best to make a home in this country. I was basically raising myself.”
“I tried a daycare business, a convenience store and lots of other things in between,” Bannat says, “but I soon realized that my true life passion was cooking. That’s what brought me here to the restaurant industry.”
La Suprema is one-of-its-kind, priding itself on an Arab-Mexican fusion menu — and halal Tex-Mex. The store is tucked at the back of a grocery store, with a handful of tables available for dining in.
“I initially wanted to run it as a Mediterranean restaurant. But later, we saw a lot of demand for Mexican food,” Bannat says. Her solution — simple yet smart — was to combine the best of both.
La Suprema is perhaps best known for 11 varieties of Mexican street tacos, all of which come topped with onions, cilantro and lime. Other menu items include tortas burritos, and plates, like enchiladas, all priced from $12 to $13.
Under all of the Mexican options is a shwarma plate or sandwich (beef or chicken) served with warm pita bread and fries.
There is also a Mexican bakery onsite where you'll find homemade Mexican conchas (sweet bread) and marranitos (gingerbread cookies), either to eat in-store or to go.
“It feels crazy that I’m here, “ Bannat says. “I’ve struggled a lot. My marriage wasn’t the best. I wound up with seven kids. But at the end of the day, I know what I’m passionate about: it’s cooking.”
La Suprema, 6726 Main St., Frisco. Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.