Oktoberfest Returns to Addison for its 35th Year

Shimmy into your lederhosen or dirndls, Addison Oktoberfest is back at Addison Circle Park for its 35th anniversary from Sept. 15 through 18. It's a celebration of German culture, food and, of course, beer, all with a Texan twist.
Hit the Partyhalle tent for dancing, keg tapping and the stein hoisting challenge or grab a drink and brats at the Draught Haus Biergarten while watching the weekend’s football games on the outdoor screen. Kids can do arts and crafts in the Kinderzelt tent while adults sample beers at the Paulner Biergarten. The latter attraction will include beer-themed competitions like beer-maiden stein carrying and barrel rolling. Dog-lovers can look forward to Sunday Hund-Day with the German Dog Showcase, which celebrates breeds originating from Germany, and the Dachshund Dash.
There are some package deals for this year's event. Oktoberfest Pakets are $40 and get admission for Friday and Saturday plus a commemorative stein, two Paulaner beers and a commemorative lapel pin. Bless them for keeping lapel pins alive. They also have Hotelpakets that include the lapel pins too, but also some deals on hotel rooms. They have tables to rent inside Partyhalle Deck for $200 on Thursday and $300 on Friday or Saturday. Those come with eight lapel pins.
Tickets are on sale now.