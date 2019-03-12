 


Last year at Iron Fork, Gabriela McCormick (above) and Anastacia Quinones went head-to-head in the Iron Fork Chef Challenge.
Last year at Iron Fork, Gabriela McCormick (above) and Anastacia Quinones went head-to-head in the Iron Fork Chef Challenge.
Melissa Hennings

Look Who’s Coming to Iron Fork 2019

Beth Rankin | March 12, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Iron Fork is one of Dallas’ biggest annual food events. More than 30 local restaurants will serve up bites (and drinks, including beer, wine and cocktails) to a hungry crowd while two of the city’s biggest chefs face off in a live cooking competition. This year’s Iron Fork takes over Centennial Hall at Fair Park from 7 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, and the lineup is pretty stacked. Take a look at the restaurants that have signed on so far, with more to come:

Arepa TX
Brewed & Pressed
Empire Baking Company
EnjoyMint
Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar
Fresh Art Foodie
Go Loco Street Tacos
Great One Cookie Co.
Grimaldi's
Henry's Homemade Ice Cream
Isabelly's Chocolates & Sweet Treats
Kabuki Japanese Restaurant
Kookie Haven
LeRouge Cuisine Food Company
Mozzarella Company
Norma's Café
Old Town Creamery
Sandwich Hag
Shumi Omakase
STIRR
Tart Bakery
Tartalicious
Ten Eleven Grill
The Empanada CookHouse
The Grill on the Alley
Trompo
Tulum
V-Eats Modern Vegan
Vidorra 


If you have yet to buy tickets, now's the time — on Friday, March 15, ticket prices increase from $35 to $45 for general admission and $65 to $75 for VIP. A general admission ticket gets you unlimited food samples and eight beer, wine and cocktail samples, along with additional drink cards available for purchase. VIP tickets mean you'll get into the event an hour early, along with the aforementioned food and booze and complimentary valet until 6:30 p.m.

Stay tuned to find out which chefs will battle on the big stage this year; just grab those tickets before prices go up and find more info at Iron Fork's website

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

