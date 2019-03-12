Look Who’s Coming to Iron Fork 2019

Iron Fork is one of Dallas’ biggest annual food events. More than 30 local restaurants will serve up bites (and drinks, including beer, wine and cocktails) to a hungry crowd while two of the city’s biggest chefs face off in a live cooking competition. This year’s Iron Fork takes over Centennial Hall at Fair Park from 7 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, and the lineup is pretty stacked. Take a look at the restaurants that have signed on so far, with more to come:

Arepa TX

Brewed & Pressed

Empire Baking Company

EnjoyMint

Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

Fresh Art Foodie

Go Loco Street Tacos

Great One Cookie Co.

Grimaldi's

Henry's Homemade Ice Cream

Isabelly's Chocolates & Sweet Treats

Kabuki Japanese Restaurant

Kookie Haven

LeRouge Cuisine Food Company

Mozzarella Company

Norma's Café

Old Town Creamery

Sandwich Hag

Shumi Omakase

STIRR

Tart Bakery

Tartalicious

Ten Eleven Grill

The Empanada CookHouse

The Grill on the Alley

Trompo

Tulum

V-Eats Modern Vegan

Vidorra



If you have yet to buy tickets, now's the time — on Friday, March 15, ticket prices increase from $35 to $45 for general admission and $65 to $75 for VIP. A general admission ticket gets you unlimited food samples and eight beer, wine and cocktail samples, along with additional drink cards available for purchase. VIP tickets mean you'll get into the event an hour early, along with the aforementioned food and booze and complimentary valet until 6:30 p.m.