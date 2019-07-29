Meat U Anywhere Is an Excuse to Have Brisket for Breakfast

Budget Bites is a series that looks for the best food and drink deals at restaurants in DFW, because being on a budget doesn't mean you can't eat out.

The breakfast of champions: Sure, Wheaties may have coined that phrase, but in Texas, brisket is king. Yes, brisket for breakfast is a thing, at least it is at Meat U Anywhere BBQ in Grapevine.

While many well-known barbecue spots open their doors around the lunch hour, or for only two days a week (no shade, Cattleack Barbeque) Meat U Anywhere opens at 6 a.m. everyday, feeding North Texans quality meats, on a taco.

A little after 9 a.m. on a Friday, we stopped inside to try some of the handhelds.

Upon entering, the smoke greeted my nose before the cashier could say, ‘Hey, how are you?’ Meat U Anywhere offers two brisket tacos. The brisket, egg and cheese ($3.50) and the one you should really get, the el gran taco ($4.50), which comes with egg, brisket, chorizo, bacon, potato, beans and cheese.

Don’t fret if you’re not a morning person. You can still get cheap eats later in the day.

EXPAND Dalila Thomas

The meat ‘n’ bun ($10) allows you to choose from brisket (sliced or chopped), smoked turkey breast, pit ham, pulled pork or sausage. That combo also includes fries or an individual side. Stick with classics such as macaroni and cheese or the country style potato salad. The ‘notcha momma’s slaw’ is indeed not your mamma’s, unless your mother puts crunchy ramen noodles in hers. Not a fan favorite, but if you’re an adventurous eater, have at it. Each side is $3 for a small, $8 for a pint. Complete your meal with the banana pudding ($3) and leave a happy camper.

Meat U Anywhere, 919 W. Northwest Highway, Grapevine. Open 6 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.