Frutazo, a Hybrid Fruteria and Trendy Juice Bar, Gives Sweet Snacks a Healthy Twist

A sign outside of Frutazo advertises "jugos," but you'll find so much more than juice at this hybrid traditional fruteria/trendy juice bar brightening up a little corner of Richardson. Smoothies, shots and bowls round out the superfood-rich menu at this beachy spot decorated with pops of citrusy color.

One of the standouts here is the blue majik bowl ($9.25). A spirulina extract with immune-boosting properties creates its vibrant cyan hue. Combined with a tasty no sugar-added, house-made cashew milk and topped with banana, pineapple, strawberry, blueberries, granola and chia seeds, it's nourishing to both body and spirit.