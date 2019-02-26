 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
4
Frutazo's blue majik smoothie bowl boasts immune-boosting ingredients.
Frutazo's blue majik smoothie bowl boasts immune-boosting ingredients.
Kellie Reynolds

Frutazo, a Hybrid Fruteria and Trendy Juice Bar, Gives Sweet Snacks a Healthy Twist

Kellie Reynolds | February 26, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

A sign outside of Frutazo advertises "jugos," but you'll find so much more than juice at this hybrid traditional fruteria/trendy juice bar brightening up a little corner of Richardson. Smoothies, shots and bowls round out the superfood-rich menu at this beachy spot decorated with pops of citrusy color.

One of the standouts here is the blue majik bowl ($9.25). A spirulina extract with immune-boosting properties creates its vibrant cyan hue. Combined with a tasty no sugar-added, house-made cashew milk and topped with banana, pineapple, strawberry, blueberries, granola and chia seeds, it's nourishing to both body and spirit.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

The fresh juices are equally delicious and nutrient-packed. La Flaca — juiced parsley, spinach, kale, celery, cucumber and apple — is designed with the weight-conscious in mind, while the ingredients of the Heart Beet juice are geared toward maintaining healthy blood pressure. Even better, you can customize fruits and veggies to your needs, starting at $5.25 for a 16 oz. jugo.

Brothers Cristobal and Guillermo Garcia opened Frutazo with a desire to provide healthy options to the surrounding community. The concept turns the conventional fruteria on its head, offering the unexpected, like turmeric shots ($2.50), while reserving a spot on the menu for "tradicionales" such as the classic mangonada. Reggaeton rhythm and a mural by Cancun-based artist Minerva add spice to this juice joint's character. Hopefully, it's just the start of exciting changes for this neighborhood.

Frutazo, 1455 W. Buckingham Road, Richardson

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: