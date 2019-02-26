Frutazo, a Hybrid Fruteria and Trendy Juice Bar, Gives Sweet Snacks a Healthy Twist

A sign outside of Frutazo advertises "jugos," but you'll find so much more than juice at this hybrid traditional fruteria/trendy juice bar brightening up a little corner of Richardson. Smoothies, shots and bowls round out the superfood-rich menu at this beachy spot decorated with pops of citrusy color.
One of the standouts here is the blue majik bowl ($9.25). A spirulina extract with immune-boosting properties creates its vibrant cyan hue. Combined with a tasty no sugar-added, house-made cashew milk and topped with banana, pineapple, strawberry, blueberries, granola and chia seeds, it's nourishing to both body and spirit.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The fresh juices are equally delicious and nutrient-packed. La Flaca — juiced parsley, spinach, kale, celery, cucumber and apple — is designed with the weight-conscious in mind, while the ingredients of the Heart Beet juice are geared toward maintaining healthy blood pressure. Even better, you can customize fruits and veggies to your needs, starting at $5.25 for a 16 oz. jugo.
Brothers Cristobal and Guillermo Garcia opened Frutazo with a desire to provide healthy options to the surrounding community. The concept turns the conventional fruteria on its head, offering the unexpected, like turmeric shots ($2.50), while reserving a spot on the menu for "tradicionales" such as the classic mangonada. Reggaeton rhythm and a mural by Cancun-based artist Minerva add spice to this juice joint's character. Hopefully, it's just the start of exciting changes for this neighborhood.
Frutazo, 1455 W. Buckingham Road, Richardson
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!