Meet the College Dropout Who Started One of Dallas' Favorite Sandwich Franchises

East Hampton Sandwich Company was Dallas’ first foray into the world of "fine-casual" dining. Owner and St. Mary’s School of Law dropout Hunter Pond operates 10 locations of the upscale sandwich shop in Dallas and Houston, with more planned, as the company is growing at four locations a year — and he’s only 30.

“Before this, I was in law school. I dropped out, moved back to Dallas. My girlfriend at the time," he says, glancing at his wife, "broke up with me. My parents weren’t happy with me … so I got a job washing dishes at a pizza place called Eno’s in the Bishop Arts District, and I just started developing a business plan.”

According to Pond, he knew he'd hit bottom and that he had to make it work. He turned himself around and used experiences from his upbringing to catapult himself into his own small business empire.