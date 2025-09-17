 Most Beautiful Dallas Restaurants? 4 Spots Make Global Ranking | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

4 Dallas Restaurants Are Finalists for World’s Most Beautiful List

Finally, the bathroom at Le PasSage is getting the recognition it deserves.
September 17, 2025
Image: The opulent dining room at Le PasSage is made to look like a traincar.
The opulent dining room at Le PasSage is made to look like a traincar. Evan Sung
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Restaurant & Bar Design Awards is a globally acknowledged design competition dedicated to the world's top designs in the food and beverage space.

It's a celebration of the most creative from concept-driven fast casual hangouts to ultra-luxe fine dining destinations. The competition has been running since 2009, and has seen winners from all over the world. Last year, Title, an Italian American restaurant in Kuwait, and Coffee Bar in Haiku, China, won Best Overall Restaurant and Best Overall Bar.

This year, 46 spots in the U.S. alone compete with each other and the rest of the world for the No. 1 spot. The competition has regional categories, global categories and overall winners for each region.

Regional categories are things like cafes, hotels and standalones, which are restaurants that aren't part of a chain. Global categories get more specific with things like ceiling design, as crazy as that sounds, lighting and even club/night venues.

Everyone's goal is to be an overall winner, which is broken down like this:
  • Best American Restaurant or Bar
  • Best Asia Restaurant or Bar
  • Best Australia & Pacific Restaurant or Bar
  • Best European Restaurant or Bar
  • Best Middle East & Africa Restaurant or Bar
  • Best Overall Restaurant
  • Best Overall Bar
Four North Texas restaurants have made the list: Ralph's in Fort Worth, and Le PasSage, Nuri and Catch in Dallas. All of them have been shortlisted, which means they've been invited to the awards ceremony where the winners will be announced and receive their trophies, one for the owner and another for the designer. 

Ralph's is a members-only club on the top floor of the Crescent Hotel in Fort Worth. We'll likely never step foot in this lounge where talks of debutante balls are the norm, but we can admire photos from the club's competition entry page. Rottett Studio is behind the design.
click to enlarge Nuri steakhouse diningi room
Nuri has received high praise as an elegant steakhouse.
Kayla Enright
Le PasSage, Nuri and Catch were all back-to-back openings in Dallas that welcomed a new wave of design to our restaurant scene. For weeks, all anyone could talk about was how the CEO of Smoothie King spent $20 million on Nuri so he and his business friends had somewhere to go that was "unlike anywhere in the world." It was designed by AvroKO and Coeval Studio.

Rockwell Group and ID Studio 4 have had great success with the upscale steak and Japanese seafood restaurant Catch at its plot in Uptown in the recently revived Maple Terrace.

Le PasSage was an exciting new opening with a next-level bathroom, designed by Michael Hsu Office of Architecture. The restaurant itself is fashioned to look like a traincar and evokes a murder mystery on the Orient Express vibe.

All shortlisted finalists can be viewed on the entries page. Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony at EPIK Dubai, UAE, on Monday, Oct. 27.

Anyone can technically enter the competition, but their project must have undergone renovations or have been opened from Jan. 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025. The spaces are judged by some of the most influential hospitality and media companies in the world, which this year includes dozens of judges from restaurant and hospitality groups worldwide.
Image: Aaren Prody
Aaren Prody is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, whose culinary endeavors are inspired by her travels around the world and fueled by a seriously good cup of joe. Her repertoire also extends to her camera and niche selection of Spotify playlists.
Instagram
A message from Food & Drink Editor Lauren Drewes Daniels: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Dallas' evolving dining scene and the latest culinary innovations our community offers.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: The Observer's Top 100 Restaurants in Dallas

Lists

The Observer's Top 100 Restaurants in Dallas

By Lauren Drewes Daniels and Chris Wolfgang
Image: The 15 Best Italian Restaurants in Dallas

Lists

The 15 Best Italian Restaurants in Dallas

By Angie Quebedeaux, Aaren Prody and Lauren Drewes Daniels
Image: The Most Exciting Restaurant Openings This Fall

Openings & Closings

The Most Exciting Restaurant Openings This Fall

By Aaren Prody
Image: Some Salad and Go Stores Closing This Friday

Openings & Closings

Some Salad and Go Stores Closing This Friday

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Image: Top 100 Bars: Our Annual List of the Best Bars in Dallas, Ranked

Bars

Top 100 Bars: Our Annual List of the Best Bars in Dallas, Ranked

By Desiree Gutierrez, Lauren Drewes Daniels and Lauren Durie
Image: Some Salad and Go Stores Closing This Friday

Openings & Closings

Some Salad and Go Stores Closing This Friday

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Image: The Most Exciting Restaurant Openings This Fall

Openings & Closings

The Most Exciting Restaurant Openings This Fall

By Aaren Prody
Image: The 15 Best Italian Restaurants in Dallas

Lists

The 15 Best Italian Restaurants in Dallas

By Angie Quebedeaux, Aaren Prody and Lauren Drewes Daniels
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation