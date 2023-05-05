First Look: Cue Some Delectable Naan Pizza at Eastern Pizza Co.

The Indian subcontinent has given civilization many things: Gandhi, Buddha, Deepika Padukone, Ravi Shankar, Sanath Jayasuriya, chess and chicken tikka masala (by way of Great Britain). This is but an extremely small subset of the many accomplishments and contributions to the arts, sciences, religion, music, sports and culture this area, which houses almost one quarter of the world’s population, has given the world. Add to this ever-growing list naan pizza, the crust of which is not baked in a traditional pizza oven but rather handmade and baked in a tandoor, the traditional clay oven used for centuries on the Indian subcontinent.
“Oh, that sounds good!” you say. “Where can I find this naan pizza?” you query. Glad you asked. We happened upon a new spot in Carrollton, Eastern Pizza Co., that just happens to serve this Desi twist on the American standard, so we decided to give it a try.
The naan pizzas are all $9.99 each, and are what the owner, an extremely friendly and helpful man from Sri Lanka, described as “medium” sized. Choices include veggie, meatball marinara, paneer tikka and Indo Hawaiian among others, but we went with a spinach and mushroom and a butter chicken masala and added an order of samosas as an appetizer.
Both pizzas took about 10 minutes to prepare and arrived at our table on separate wooden pizza peels. At about 12 inches in diameter, it was plenty of food (we were only able to eat half each). You have the option of a garlic naan crust for an additional dollar, but that day we went with plain.
Eastern Pizza has been open for a couple of months, and the owner is really trying to make a go of it with friendly service, a clean dining area and delicious unique offerings that are priced to sell. Oh, and did we mention the pool tables?
3108 Old Denton Road, No. 114, Carrollton. Daily, noon – midnight.