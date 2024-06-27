 New Brunch Spot Broken Yolk Cafe Opens in McKinney | Dallas Observer
New Brunch Spot Featured on Man vs. Food Opens in McKinney

Finally, a new brunch spot has opened.
June 27, 2024
Instead of the Iron Man Challenge, try French Toast with fresh berries.
Broken Yolk Cafe
Broken Yolk Cafe, not to be confused with Yolk or Another Broken Egg Cafe, opened this week in District 121 in McKinney.

BYC was made famous for its Season 3 cameo on Man vs. Food, when Adam attempted Broken Yolk's Iron Man Challenge.

In under an hour, he had to eat a 12-egg omelet with sautéed onions, mushrooms and shredded American cheese topped with chili and more shredded cheese, plus 1.5 pounds of hash browns and two large buttermilk biscuits. (Spoiler: he finishes it all in just 32 minutes.)

We don't see the challenge advertised on the menu, but a new one has inevitably formed: the challenge of choosing what to select from the menu.
Hungry yet?
Broken Yolk Cafe
Of course, all the classic breakfast items are here, along with things like chicken and waffle Benedict, and tiki toast (three extra-thick slices of sweet Kings Hawaiian bread grilled to a golden brown and topped with berries, shredded coconut, caramel drizzle and powdered sugar). There's a Healthy Side Up section with avocado toast and açai bowls, if that's how you roll.

Choose from more than 65 different breakfast dishes, plus bubbles and beer, coffee, bloody marys and cocktails.

In a press release, the company says it's renowned for a commitment to using fresh, locally sourced ingredients and a menu that caters to all tastes and dietary preferences.

The restaurant itself has a 1,500-square-foot dog-friendly patio with an indoor and outdoor bar, cowboy hat wall and an Instagrammable sunrise mural. Sounds like it's primed for a North Texas debut.

Online there's a button to Join Our Waitlist that looks very appetizing. Who stands in line when hungry for breakfast?

Broken Yolk Cafe, 6651 Alma Road, No. 250, McKinney. Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
