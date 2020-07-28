 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Hudson House opens in Lakewood today.EXPAND
Hudson House opens in Lakewood today.
Taylor Adams

4 New Restaurants Opening in Dallas

Taylor Adams | July 28, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

While a number of restaurants are shutting their doors temporarily or permanently in response to the coronavirus pandemic, some are opening theirs for the first time.

Here are new restaurants to check out, whether you’re taking meals to go, choosing to dine in or simply making a list of places to visit once we’re out of this mess.

Hudson House

4040 Abrams Road (Lakewood)


Hudson House officially open in Lakewood today. East Dallas residents have been watching for months as this former IHOP space has been transformed, and it looks quite different in this third location for the seafood restaurant.

Restaurante El Mana

4448 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 312, Cockrell Hill


The fourth location for the family-owned Restaurante El Mana has opened in Cockrell Hill, according to CultureMap. The restaurant specializes in Salvadoran and Mexican foods.

WannaEat Seafood

5331 E. Mockingbird Lane, Suite 160 (East Dallas)


WannaEat Seafood will open Friday in Mockingbird Station, CultureMap reports. Expect a Caribbean-Southern fusion on the menu with snow crab legs, shrimp, lobster and more.

Meztizo

2626 N. Josey Lane, Suite 107, Carrollton


It may come as no surprise that the birria ramen special trend is going full-time at a new spot in Carrollton. Eater reports that Mestizo will open in Carrollton at the end of the month, providing an array of Asian and Latin dishes, including that birria ramen, sisig platters and deep-fried fish along with slushies and boba teas.

 
Taylor Adams has written about the restaurant industry for the Dallas Observer since 2016. Now the Observer's food editor, she attended Southern Methodist University before covering local news at The Dallas Morning News.

