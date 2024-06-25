Our New Crush: the Pistachio Bite at Shibam Coffee in Richardson

Shibam Coffee, a Yemeni coffee shop with a handful of locations around the U.S., recently opened its first Texas store in Richardson.
Named after a city in Yemen sometimes referred to as the “Manhattan of the Desert,” Shibam uses organic Yemeni coffee as the basis for its coffee drinks. In addition to coffee, the shop serves Adeni tea (like chai), refreshers and more. Both the interior and exterior of the shop are gorgeous and spacious with wicker light fixtures and plenty of lush greenery. The baristas were welcoming and helpful.
With the oppressive Texas summer heat in full swing, we found the mojito refresher ideal on a 96-degree day. There are a few different flavor options including mango, strawberry, blueberry and raspberry.
The pistachio bite just might be a new obsession of ours. Topped by a dried rose petal and with a Biscoff and caramel center, it’s a confection we love. And at $3.50 each we'd recommend stocking up. If, like us, your fondness for all things pistachio or flower-flavored runs deep, this is for you. Although the flower flavor may be a bit much for mild enthusiasts.
Shibam is at the intersection of W. Spring Valley Road and S. Greenville Avenue. It's easy to get in and out and there are lots of neat places to explore nearby. We'll be back to try the Adeni tea and Za'atar croissant (which looked pretty heavenly).
Shibam Coffee. 850 S. Greenville Ave., No. 105, Richardson. Sunday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 1 a.m.