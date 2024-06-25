 New Shibam Coffee Opens in Richardson, Specializing in Yemeni Coffee | Dallas Observer
Our New Crush: the Pistachio Bite at Shibam Coffee in Richardson

The newly opened cafe makes a mean honeycomb bread and a delicious creation called a pistachio bite.
June 25, 2024
The pistachio bite (a new obsession). Danielle Beller
Shibam Coffee, a Yemeni coffee shop with a handful of locations around the U.S., recently opened its first Texas store in Richardson.

Named after a city in Yemen sometimes referred to as the “Manhattan of the Desert,” Shibam uses organic Yemeni coffee as the basis for its coffee drinks. In addition to coffee, the shop serves Adeni tea (like chai), refreshers and more. Both the interior and exterior of the shop are gorgeous and spacious with wicker light fixtures and plenty of lush greenery. The baristas were welcoming and helpful.
The honeycomb was wonderful. We could eat one every day.
Danielle Beller
We started with the honeycomb bread, a collection of small, pillowy Spring Creek Barbeque rolls (if you know, you know) nestled together in a honeycomb pattern. Each mound is filled with cream cheese, topped with sesame and black cumin seeds and served with a side of organic honey. We’d happily take one of these any (and every) day; it was a great companion to the latte.

With the oppressive Texas summer heat in full swing, we found the mojito refresher ideal on a 96-degree day. There are a few different flavor options including mango, strawberry, blueberry and raspberry.
The raspberry mojito refresher was the perfect companion to a (very) hot day.
Danielle Beller
We opted for the latter; it was delicious, although almost too syrupy-sweet. Later on, we topped off what was left of it with a can of plain sparkling water, which worked like a charm to tone down the sweetness. That aside, we loved the raspberry and mint together, and it's a drink we'd order again.

The pistachio bite just might be a new obsession of ours. Topped by a dried rose petal and with a Biscoff and caramel center, it’s a confection we love. And at $3.50 each we'd recommend stocking up. If, like us, your fondness for all things pistachio or flower-flavored runs deep, this is for you. Although the flower flavor may be a bit much for mild enthusiasts.

Shibam is at the intersection of W. Spring Valley Road and S. Greenville Avenue. It's easy to get in and out and there are lots of neat places to explore nearby. We'll be back to try the Adeni tea and Za'atar croissant (which looked pretty heavenly).

Shibam Coffee. 850 S. Greenville Ave., No. 105, Richardson. Sunday  Thursday, 7 a.m.  11 p.m.; Friday  Saturday, 7 a.m. 1 a.m.
