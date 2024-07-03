We Explore Brazil Latino Market, a Texas-Style Bodega in Far North Dallas

One thing we enjoy when we visit New York City is stopping in random bodegas while hurrying from one museum or play to another. These small, family-run hole-in-the-wall grocers usually serve food to order as well, quite often sandwiches such as chopped cheese or bacon, egg and cheese, along with Jamaican beef patties, pancakes or chicken over rice. All of which can be had while browsing the canned goods and over-priced bottles of aspirin. With over 13,000 bodegas in New York, according to some estimates, they’re kind of hard to miss.
Dallas has many fewer, and they’re not easy to happen upon by random chance due to urban sprawl. But when you do find one, count yourself lucky. Brazil Latino Market in Far North Dallas is one such spot: Several aisles of Brazilian and Portuguese dry goods along with some frozen foods and a butcher. Nestled in the back is a place to order several varieties of Brazilian street food.
pastel is typical Brazilian street food, a thin-crust fried pie usually in half-circle or rectangular form, filled with goodies like ground lamb or beef, cheese, heart of palm, vegetables, codfish, shrimp or catupiry, a creamy dairy spread known as a Brazilian comfort food. It was larger than expected and filled with shredded chicken, corn and bacon.
A restaurant, Brazil Latino Food & Music, is just two doors down and offers a buffet (by weight) or unlimited during lunchtime. There's also Brazilian pizza at dinner, with toppings such as heart of palm, hard-boiled eggs, tuna, jerked beef and Brazilian sausage that we’ll probably try at some point once it’s cooler and we can more easily walk off our culinary indulgences.
4727 Frankford Road, No. 409. Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.