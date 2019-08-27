 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
From left, huarache mixto (mixed meats) and enmoladas con cecina (pork) at Mi Lindo Oaxaca.EXPAND
From left, huarache mixto (mixed meats) and enmoladas con cecina (pork) at Mi Lindo Oaxaca.
Kathy Tran

Farewell, Tlayudas: One of Dallas’ Best Mexican Restaurants Is Closed

Brian Reinhart | August 27, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Mi Lindo Oaxaca, Oak Cliff's beloved home base for tlayudas, squash blossom quesadillas and made-from-scratch mole, is closed.

According to a Facebook post, owner Honorio García is directing customers to his new restaurant, El Oaxaqueño Panadería y Taquería, at 2324 W. Clarendon Drive. El Oaxaqueño offers trompo tacos and trompo pizzas, plus an assortment of other tacos and tortas. Mi Lindo Oaxaca, located at the corner of North Willomet Avenue and West Davis Street, is closed and has a for-lease sign out front.

That was already the second location for the under-the-radar restaurant, which gained regional acclaim for its labor-intensive mole, crisp tlayudas, memelitas and chapulines. The original location on Fort Worth Avenue closed late in 2018, then spent several ill-fated months operating as a spinoff restaurant called El Comalito Oaxaqueño.

Related Stories

If the Observer's Top 100 Restaurants ranking is any guide, this is the most disappointing restaurant closure of the year so far. Mi Lindo Oaxaca's original location ranked No. 9 on the list, making it the ultimate Dallas underdog, the second-highest-rated Mexican restaurant behind Revolver Taco Lounge and the second-best restaurant south of the Trinity River after Lucia.

That makes expectations high for El Oaxaqueño, even if it won't be serving freshly made mole or memelitas de chapulín.

As far as this author can tell, there is now no restaurant in Dallas serving tlayudas.

 
Brian Reinhart has been the Dallas Observer's food critic since spring 2016. In addition, he writes baseball analysis for the Hardball Times and covers classical music for the Observer and MusicWeb International.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >