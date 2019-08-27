Farewell, Tlayudas: One of Dallas’ Best Mexican Restaurants Is Closed

Mi Lindo Oaxaca, Oak Cliff's beloved home base for tlayudas, squash blossom quesadillas and made-from-scratch mole, is closed.

According to a Facebook post, owner Honorio García is directing customers to his new restaurant, El Oaxaqueño Panadería y Taquería, at 2324 W. Clarendon Drive. El Oaxaqueño offers trompo tacos and trompo pizzas, plus an assortment of other tacos and tortas. Mi Lindo Oaxaca, located at the corner of North Willomet Avenue and West Davis Street, is closed and has a for-lease sign out front.

That was already the second location for the under-the-radar restaurant, which gained regional acclaim for its labor-intensive mole, crisp tlayudas, memelitas and chapulines. The original location on Fort Worth Avenue closed late in 2018, then spent several ill-fated months operating as a spinoff restaurant called El Comalito Oaxaqueño.

If the Observer's Top 100 Restaurants ranking is any guide, this is the most disappointing restaurant closure of the year so far. Mi Lindo Oaxaca's original location ranked No. 9 on the list, making it the ultimate Dallas underdog, the second-highest-rated Mexican restaurant behind Revolver Taco Lounge and the second-best restaurant south of the Trinity River after Lucia.

That makes expectations high for El Oaxaqueño, even if it won't be serving freshly made mole or memelitas de chapulín.

As far as this author can tell, there is now no restaurant in Dallas serving tlayudas.