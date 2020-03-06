An After-Work Spot Awaits at Ocean Prime

While it’s great to save money when dining in Dallas, sometimes you just have to splurge.

Going out for food and drinks adds up, so when you’re spending money, you’ve got to make sure it’s worth it. And Ocean Prime has some killer cocktails that are worth shelling out some extra cash.

Last year, Ocean Prime received a mini face-lift, which included new additions to the entryway, lounge and bar area.

“Our foyer and entryway is all new, and the new wine wall looks into the bar,” says executive chef Brandon Moore.

Additionally, updates were done on Ocean Prime’s lighting, furniture and other accessories. The makeover comes just in time for Ocean Prime’s 10th anniversary, and this, as well as new cocktails, all call for a celebration.

One of the more festive cocktails is the berries and bubbles ($14). It's a smoky beverage with Belvedere citrus vodka, marinated berries, house-made sour and Domaine Chandon Brut. There is also a tiny piece of dry ice in the glass, which creates a smoky effect.

Equally intriguing is the black orchid ($14). This cocktail is a fruity, flavorful mix of Three Olives berry, St. Germain elderflower liqueur, hand-squeezed lemon and white cranberry juice. The black orchid contains a large ball of ice filled with flower petals. If you let the cocktail sit for a bit and allow the ice to melt slightly, it makes for just the right amount of sweetness.

EXPAND Cucumber gimlet courtesy Ocean Prime

If you’re wanting something lighter (on your liver, not on your wallet), the cucumber gimlet is a refreshing blend of Bombay Sapphire gin, muddled fresh cucumber and hand-squeezed lime ($14.) It’s like drinking a healthy, refreshing juice. Except, you know, with alcohol.

For the perfect combination of sweetness and spice, try the pineapple picante ($14.) Made with pineapple-infused Maestro Dobel Diamante tequila, picante syrup, lemon juice and Regan's Orange Bitters, the pineapple picante cocktail is like a refreshing juice. It’s very sweet and light on booze flavor.

The black orchid Alex Gonzalez

While these cocktails aren’t discounted during happy hour, you can still pair them with $5 off of small plates from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Some items are available only during this window.

“We just do more fun stuff, because [happy hour] is in the lounge and not the formal dining room,” chef Moore says. “We have a mini lobster roll on the menu and some Old Bay chips. We have a different sushi roll that's not on a regular menu that our sous chef created, called the Dallas roll. Our happy hour just gives us more room to play.”

The Dallas roll has shrimp tempura, crab salad, mango sauce, Sriracha and soy paper ($19, $14 during happy hour). It's a spicy, crunchy roll you won't regret.

Additionally, you can also ask for a plate of Ocean Prime’s signature truffle popcorn, which is complimentary with each bar order.

Sure, these cocktails and rolls aren’t budget bites by any means, but they are perfect for any occasion. Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, out on a date or treating yourself (because you certainly deserve it), these drinks are festive and unique treats, all of which emulate the spirit of Dallas.

Ocean Prime, 2101 Cedar Springs Road, Suite 150 (Uptown). Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday; 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday; 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Happy hour available 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.