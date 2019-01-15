Peticolas' New Beer Clocks in at 13 Percent ABV and Honors the Old-Fashioned

Beer cocktails are a pretty common sight on many of the menus and chalkboards of North Texas’ favorite craft beer destinations. And any Mexican joint worth its Tajin has some form of michelada available come brunch time. By flipping the script, Peticolas Brewing just introduced something far more rare to Dallas beer lovers than the beer cocktail: the cocktail beer.

On Saturday, the award-winning brewer launched its latest brew, the Usual, an ode to the Old-Fashioned cocktail. At a hefty 13 percent ABV, the barley wine-based creation is a dangerously delicious, spot-on tribute to the bourbon-based classic it's inspired by. With a large selection of beloved, acclaimed beers, Peticolas isn’t new to offbeat beers, but this one in particular is an unquestionably unique creation.