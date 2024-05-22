Petra and the Beast's New Brunch Is an Elegant and Distinct Feast

Petra and the Beast, chef Misti Norris’ rightly acclaimed culinary creation, has gone through some changes as of late, starting with a move to a new location last August. This spring brought the advent of a new Sunday brunch service. We’re always keen to try out whatever new project chef Norris has going, whether it be temporary residencies at various restaurants or new menu options, so we headed to Lakewood recently to try the new brunch.
For our mains, we shared an order of gnocchi French toast and the allium-fried chicken thigh; both were fantastic. The French toast used a gnocchi base instead of traditional bread, lightly sauteed and topped with whipped ricotta, dill pollen, mint leaves, Texas honey and the star of the plate, several thin slices of house-made shoyu smoked ham. It was a good mixture of sweet and savory, with the mint accentuating the best of both.
Stepchild a couple of years ago, you’re in luck. The fried chicken thigh was one of the best things we’ve eaten this year. A perfectly cooked thigh was both juicy and so satisfyingly crunchy, the flavorful skin crisped to perfection, the fermented shio koji intensifying the experience. Along for the party was some smoked shallot gravy liberally dressed with crispy shallots that also kicked up the texture profile a notch. Oh, yeah, all topped with a fried egg. Wow.
It was a great brunch, if not as typical as the mimosa-and-omelet versions so prevalent in the area. Not that there’s anything wrong with those, but there’s certainly nothing wrong with Petra and the Beast’s creative and caring take on the meal, either.
You should go.
1901 Abrams Road. Wednesday – Sunday, 5–10 p.m.; Brunch: Sunday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.