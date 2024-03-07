Pink Coffee Is a Millennial-Pink Instagram Fever Dream

We’re not sure how this Garland coffee shop flew under our radar for so long, but we’re happy we know of it now.
Pink Coffee opened its doors at the corner of a strip mall in Garland in 2019, and as we now know, it certainly lives up to its name. Much of what’s inside the cafe is pink: the heart-shaped chairs, the flower wall, the neon “but first, coffee” sign, the full-sized princess carriage (we’re not kidding) and more. Much of what can be pink is ... pink.
When we walked in, Spice Girls’ music was playing, which was befitting. To the right of the entryway sits a San Franciscan coffee roaster that looks like it came straight out of the Victorian era. The device roasts beans in-house each week. Rose gold containers of coffee beans line one wall while trellises of artificial roses line another.
As boba lovers who never turn down a lavender latte, we were pleased to find lavender among the dozens of Monin syrups behind the counter. There were several choices of nondairy milks, including oat, almond, soy and coconut, along with an impressive seasonal menu that was at the time peppermint-forward.
The boba was cooked perfectly and the mochi pudding was quite good, with a buttery and chewy texture and grated coconut throughout. A puff pastry with sausage is so buttery that it will actually melt in your mouth — and we say this without exaggeration.
Overall, it was such a fun experience and one we’re happy to recommend. We’ll return to try the Swiss rolls, Stripes latte, other boba drinks and the literal banana bread.
Pink Coffee, 2334 W. Buckingham Road, No. 210, Garland. Daily, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.