Pink Coffee Is a Millennial-Pink Instagram Fever Dream

Need more pink in your life? How about coffee?
March 7, 2024
In addition to pink things, there's a good selections of lattes and pastries. We fancied the lavender latte.
In addition to pink things, there's a good selections of lattes and pastries. We fancied the lavender latte. Danielle Beller
We’re not sure how this Garland coffee shop flew under our radar for so long, but we’re happy we know of it now.

Pink Coffee opened its doors at the corner of a strip mall in Garland in 2019, and as we now know, it certainly lives up to its name. Much of what’s inside the cafe is pink: the heart-shaped chairs, the flower wall, the neon “but first, coffee” sign, the full-sized princess carriage (we’re not kidding) and more. Much of what can be pink is ... pink.

When we walked in, Spice Girls’ music was playing, which was befitting. To the right of the entryway sits a San Franciscan coffee roaster that looks like it came straight out of the Victorian era. The device roasts beans in-house each week. Rose gold containers of coffee beans line one wall while trellises of artificial roses line another.
The pastry case teems with pink and non-pink options.
Before deciding what to drink, we perused the bakery case, filled to the brim with Swiss rolls, cakes, cheesecakes, mochi pudding and macarons. A literal take on banana bread — baked in the shape of a banana and studded with chocolate chips — caught our eye, which we couldn’t help but appreciate. Next to the case was a cooler of Dippin’ Dots, which is something we can safely say we’ve never seen at a coffee shop before, but it's a concept we can get behind.

As boba lovers who never turn down a lavender latte, we were pleased to find lavender among the dozens of Monin syrups behind the counter. There were several choices of nondairy milks, including oat, almond, soy and coconut, along with an impressive seasonal menu that was at the time peppermint-forward.
There's a pink carriage in the middle of the shop in case you really want to get carried away.
When we visited, Pink Coffee had just announced a new latte, Stripes, which has flavors of burnt caramel and toffee. We were so tempted, but this creature of comfort chose an iced lavender latte with boba instead. The staff were so sweet, patient and helpful and we ordered a regular latte, a mochi pudding and a kolache as well.

The boba was cooked perfectly and the mochi pudding was quite good, with a buttery and chewy texture and grated coconut throughout. A puff pastry with sausage is so buttery that it will actually melt in your mouth — and we say this without exaggeration.

Overall, it was such a fun experience and one we’re happy to recommend. We’ll return to try the Swiss rolls, Stripes latte, other boba drinks and the literal banana bread.

Pink Coffee, 2334 W. Buckingham Road, No. 210, Garland. Daily, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
