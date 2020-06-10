 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
A new wine hits shelves by the end of this month.
A new wine hits shelves by the end of this month.
Greg Reego

Dallas Native Post Malone's Rosé to Come Out this Month

Alex Gonzalez | June 10, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

This month, Dallas-native rapper Post Malone is launching a new French rosé, alongside music manager Dre London and entrepreneur James Morrissey of Global Brand Equities.

Maison No. 9 is largely inspired by Morrisey’s time in Provence. Malone chose the name after his favorite tarot card, the Nine of Swords, which is believed to represent the challenges of everyday life.

When creating Maison No. 9, the trio sought to find the best-in-class producer of rosé in the world and started developing their own blend of the wine over the course of the last year. To help develop their blend, Alexis Cornu of the Provence Rosé Group worked alongside them.

“He was our kind of specialist in terms of picking the right blend of grapes and the balance for the liquid that we've created for Maison No. 9,” Morrissey says.

Morrissey describes this rosé as a “light wine,” with tasting notes of pineapple, pear and strawberry. He says the wine (like most rosés) pairs well with fish and salads in the summertime.

James Morrissey (from left) Post Malone and Dre London
James Morrissey (from left) Post Malone and Dre London
Greg Reego

Maison No. 9 was originally an idea of Morrissey’s, with Malone and London having jumped on board early last year.

“We were having dinner in West Hollywood one night in a place called The Nice Guy,” Morrissey says. “It was the night before the Grammys, and Post was performing the next day with the Red Hot Chili Peppers. We were having a bottle of wine, and I had just returned from the winery in France. The liquid that I tasted there was the best rosé I'd ever tasted.”

While the three had enjoyed fine wines, they didn’t have a go-to brand or a favorite blend. The trio aimed to create an elegant rosé at an accessible price point, at $21.99 per bottle.

Maison No. 9 is set to be available at Spec’s and Total Wine stores by the end of June. It will also be available for purchase on the Maison No. 9 website and for delivery via Drizly.

“The reception has been very strong,” Morrissey says. “The preorders have all sold out."

