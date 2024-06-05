Hole-in the-Wall Punjabi Restaurant, Chandigarh Wale, Is a Must-Try in Irving

click to enlarge Wall murals celebrate Punjabi culture. Anisha Holla

click to enlarge The Punjabi tradition of big portions continues across the menu. Anisha Holla

Among the hundreds of regional varieties of Indian food, one of our recent guilty pleasures is the cuisine of the North Indian region of Punjab, fare characterized most notably by shareable chaats, spicy curries and what some may call abnormally large pieces of bread.Since our first encounter a few months ago, we’ve been on a tireless hunt for authentic Punjabi food in the Dallas area. When we heard of a new hole-in-the-wall Punjabi spot tucked away in the depths of Irving and backed by over 600 enthusiastic Google reviews in less than a year of opening, we couldn't resist.Chandigarh Wale, named after the Punjab city of Chandigarh, is a hidden gem in every sense of the word. The shop is undecorated from the outside, save a small sign in the front that promises the “original flavors of Punjab.” It’s the inside that’s almost unexpectedly extravagant, painted in murals that celebrate Punjabi culture. Colorful depictions of landmarks, films and celebrities from the North Indian state make it clear that the small joint takes pride in its heritage.The spot is best known for its chole bhature, a classic Punjabi dish with thick, fluffy dough that’s deep fried to a slight crispness on the outside. True to Punjabi tradition, the bread is served with a small side of chole, a chickpea-based dish that comes floating in a stew of tomato and onion. The dish stands out for its authentic flavors and its size: Two monstrous bhature breads almost overflow on the plate they’re served on. It’s intimidating at first glance, but it’s a sign of genuine Punjabi cuisine.Another must-try is the Amritsari kulcha, a soft piece of bread that’s stuffed with spiced potato before being pan-grilled to a charred exterior. Served with a side of chickpea curry for dipping, the Punjab-famous dish is noticeably spicier but balanced by a side of chilled yogurt. The kulcha, stretching nearly 2 feet in length, dwarfs the offerings of other Indian restaurants we’ve visited. Despite large portions, prices remain astonishingly low — under $15, making the sheer quantity of food almost suspiciously affordable.Other spicy dishes like the Punjabi chaats, tandoor-grilled meats and rice-based dishes make a good excuse to wash the meal down with a glass of mango lassi: perhaps the only modestly sized menu item we ordered. Given the epic portions, authentic Punjabi decor and absence of a large crowd to compete with for a table, we’re not complaining.