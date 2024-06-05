 Punjabi Restaurant Chandigarh Wale Is an Irving Hidden Gem | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Hole-in the-Wall Punjabi Restaurant, Chandigarh Wale, Is a Must-Try in Irving

Authentic Punjabi fare awaits visitors to this unassuming spot in Irving.
June 5, 2024
Punjabi food is known for its huge pieces of bread. This spot doesn't disappoint.
Punjabi food is known for its huge pieces of bread. This spot doesn't disappoint. Anisha Holla

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our spring campaign, and we have until June 7 to raise $4,000. This money directly supports the journalism Dallas Observer produces and helps keep our work freely accessible for all, because not everyone can afford to pay for news. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

$0
$4,000
$2,100
Share this:
Among the hundreds of regional varieties of Indian food, one of our recent guilty pleasures is the cuisine of the North Indian region of Punjab, fare characterized most notably by shareable chaats, spicy curries and what some may call abnormally large pieces of bread.

Since our first encounter a few months ago, we’ve been on a tireless hunt for authentic Punjabi food in the Dallas area. When we heard of a new hole-in-the-wall Punjabi spot tucked away in the depths of Irving and backed by over 600 enthusiastic Google reviews in less than a year of opening, we couldn't resist.

Chandigarh Wale, named after the Punjab city of Chandigarh, is a hidden gem in every sense of the word. The shop is undecorated from the outside, save a small sign in the front that promises the “original flavors of Punjab.” It’s the inside that’s almost unexpectedly extravagant, painted in murals that celebrate Punjabi culture. Colorful depictions of landmarks, films and celebrities from the North Indian state make it clear that the small joint takes pride in its heritage.
click to enlarge
Wall murals celebrate Punjabi culture.
Anisha Holla
The spot is best known for its chole bhature, a classic Punjabi dish with thick, fluffy dough that’s deep fried to a slight crispness on the outside. True to Punjabi tradition, the bread is served with a small side of chole, a chickpea-based dish that comes floating in a stew of tomato and onion. The dish stands out for its authentic flavors and its size: Two monstrous bhature breads almost overflow on the plate they’re served on. It’s intimidating at first glance, but it’s a sign of genuine Punjabi cuisine.

Another must-try is the Amritsari kulcha, a soft piece of bread that’s stuffed with spiced potato before being pan-grilled to a charred exterior. Served with a side of chickpea curry for dipping, the Punjab-famous dish is noticeably spicier but balanced by a side of chilled yogurt. The kulcha, stretching nearly 2 feet in length, dwarfs the offerings of other Indian restaurants we’ve visited. Despite large portions, prices remain astonishingly low — under $15, making the sheer quantity of food almost suspiciously affordable.
click to enlarge
The Punjabi tradition of big portions continues across the menu.
Anisha Holla
Other spicy dishes like the Punjabi chaats, tandoor-grilled meats and rice-based dishes make a good excuse to wash the meal down with a glass of mango lassi: perhaps the only modestly sized menu item we ordered. Given the epic portions, authentic Punjabi decor and absence of a large crowd to compete with for a table, we’re not complaining. 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
Contact: Anisha Holla
The Dallas Italian Restaurant Providing Pregame Meals for the Boston Celtics

Food & Drink News

The Dallas Italian Restaurant Providing Pregame Meals for the Boston Celtics

By Aaren Prody
Ayahuasca Cantina in Oak Cliff Lands on Esquire's Best Bars in America

Food & Drink News

Ayahuasca Cantina in Oak Cliff Lands on Esquire's Best Bars in America

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
12 Essential Places To Eat, Drink and Play

Food & Drink News

12 Essential Places To Eat, Drink and Play

By Nick Reynolds
The Pho at Pho Duc in Grand Prairie Is Otherworldly

First Look

The Pho at Pho Duc in Grand Prairie Is Otherworldly

By Nick Reynolds
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation