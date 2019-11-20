The Medical District Gets a New Hangout with Redfield’s Tavern

Redfield’s Tavern has its grand opening this weekend, where we can check out what it's going to bring to the Medical District.

Of course, this area has seen some change in recent years (not that this differs from other parts of Dallas). While it's home to medical professionals, of course, it also has more multifamily living. Whether one goes home to an apartment or leaves work to go home elsewhere, a watering hole of sorts makes sense here.

These aren't amateurs coming to lead this, either: The partners behind this place have played a role in places we know, such as Barley House, Bryan Street Tavern, City Tavern, Bandito's and Katy Trail Ice House.

Redfield's will have 30 craft beers on tap, a large selection of whiskeys, gins and vodkas as well as a full menu. This menu doesn't appear to go beyond what we'd expect of bar food: They're talking burgers, sandwiches, wings, pizza, salads, etc.

“Plenty” of 75-inch TVs are going to be there, too, according to a release, so we'll find out if this is a good place to mingle or a solid place to drink alone staring at a screen; hopefully, it can at least be both. Outdoor courtyard and patio spaces will be there, too, along with private and semi-private space.

So let's get to checking it out: The grand opening is this weekend. DJ Props will spin tunes from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, then a Hard Night's Day takes the stage. Saturday is all about game watching while Petty Theft will perform. Both days, you can get drink specials ($3-5), half-priced appetizers and pizza, $6 burgers and sandwiches and free wings (what?!) during the SMU and Cowboys games.

Redfield's Tavern, 2213 Butler St. (Medical District). Open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.