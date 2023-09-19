Rumali Adds to Irving's Vibrant Indian Food Scene

Irving’s bustling Indian food scene has a fresh addition with the opening of Rumali, an Indian-fusion concept brought to life by self-taught chef Sunil Puri. The new spot sits in the same strip mall as Puri’s India 101 and 101 Paratha, both known for their menus with just over 100 traditional Indian dishes. While Rumali doesn’t boast the same 101 options (it has 52; we counted), that — along with the scents of Indian spices that linger outside the storefront — was enough to beckon us through the door.
The opening of Rumali marks something new in the area.
“We were really searching for a type of food that you can’t already experience in Dallas,” Puri tells us. “We spent more than 10 months developing these recipes. I was in the kitchen every day, experimenting with new spices, ingredients and recipes. Now that we’re finally done, we’re excited to have Dallas try a new type of Indian food.”
“We wanted to bring that authenticity here, to Dallas,” Puri says. “We source everything, our recipes, our ingredients, and even our chefs, straight from India.”
The dining room at Rumali is dimly lit, decorated with colorful light globes and Indian trinkets. The place leans toward fine dining despite being tucked away in an Irving shopping complex.
Experiment with a dahi ka kebab, a plate of spiced and fried patties made of Indian yogurt curd. This is a perfect prelude to the slightly heartier murg sala kebab, which is skewered chicken that has been soaked in a brown onion, yogurt and garlic marinade before being baked in the tandoor. Pair any of the kebabs with a vibrant tray of vegetable- and yogurt-based dips.
For indecisive diners, Rumali offers a $30 sampler platter, which comes sectioned into quadrants of different chef favorites (see photo at top). It’s a royally plated spread of different tandoor-baked kebabs and dips, finished with lemon wedges and thinly sliced onions.
“In my language, we would call this a kebab factory,” Puri tells us. “Just about anything you can think of, we’ve probably put it into a kebab.”
Other unique offerings include flaky paratha pastries, a variety of drinks and lassies and a white-chocolate kulfi dessert that makes for a sweet end to the meal.
“I started all of my restaurants because of the same reason: an uncovered passion for food,” Puri says. “And when you try the flavors, you’ll understand. Food is really a thing to bond people. I love being able to see people of different nationalities, ethnicities and walks of life come in and enjoy our Indian food. It’s really a beautiful thing.”
Rumali, 3311 Regent Blvd., Irving. Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 5:30–9:30 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.,m. and 6–10 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday, noon – 3 p.m. and 6–10 p.m.