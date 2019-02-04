 


4
This vegan spaghetti will set you back $10.
This vegan spaghetti will set you back $10.
Dalila Thomas

Budget Bites: Vegan Spaghetti is a Fan Favorite at Sankofa Kitchen

Dalila Thomas | February 4, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Budget Bites is a series that looks for the best food and drink deals at restaurants in DFW. Because being on a budget doesn't mean you can't eat out in a city like Dallas.

Equal opportunity eateries are the kind of restaurants where vegans and non-vegans alike can eat in harmony. As more and more pop up in DFW, there’s one that’s been around for years and continues to dish out delicious food on both sides of the dietary spectrum. It’s Sankofa Kitchen, located on Camp Wisdom Road, right across the street from Red Bird Mall.

Attracting customers near and far, Sankofa offers plant-based options in a South Dallas community looking to change for the better, diet included. And not only are the vegan options good, they’re reasonably priced. Prime example, the loaded vegan nachos ($9). This dish is big enough to share and is made with vegan crumbles, a house-made coconut-based vegan cheese, black beans, guacamole, onions, lettuce, tomatoes and jalapenos.

Loaded vegan nachos, $9EXPAND
Loaded vegan nachos, $9
Dalila Thomas

The true gem, however, is the Vegan Spaghetti ($10), listed on the menu as a Sankofa favorite. The flavor of the sauce mixed with the perfectly seasoned vegan crumbles makes you wonder if you accidentally ordered from the non-vegan side mid-bite. Other favorites included the vegan fish po'boy ($10) and the entire smoothie selection.

Sankofa Kitchen, 3333 W. Camp Wisdom Road (South Dallas)

