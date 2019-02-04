Budget Bites: Vegan Spaghetti is a Fan Favorite at Sankofa Kitchen

Budget Bites is a series that looks for the best food and drink deals at restaurants in DFW. Because being on a budget doesn't mean you can't eat out in a city like Dallas.

Equal opportunity eateries are the kind of restaurants where vegans and non-vegans alike can eat in harmony. As more and more pop up in DFW, there’s one that’s been around for years and continues to dish out delicious food on both sides of the dietary spectrum. It’s Sankofa Kitchen, located on Camp Wisdom Road, right across the street from Red Bird Mall.