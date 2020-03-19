Server at Dallas’ Town Hearth Restaurant Tests Positive for COVID-19

A server at Town Hearth, Nick Badovinus' restaurant in the Design District, has tested positive for COVID-19 according to Channel 8.

The restaurant has a full statement on their website, noting they found out late Wednesday that the employee tested positively for the coronavirus. The county announced 20 new cases today, bringing the total to 55; this is the first news of someone in the restaurant industry having it.

According the Badovinus' statement, the server said they didn't feel well Friday, March 13, and was immediately sent home. Restaurant staff has checked in on them, and they say they're doing well.

"Obviously, this is a terrible time for our country, for Dallas and for the restaurant industry. It was important to me to come forward as soon as I found out," Badovinus wrote. "We’ve informed our staff and we are going to do everything we can to let people know that if they came to our restaurant on February 28th or later, they may have been exposed."

Town Hearth, 1617 Market Center Blvd., is temporarily closed.