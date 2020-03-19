 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
A server at the Design District restaurant has tested positively for the coronavirus.EXPAND
A server at the Design District restaurant has tested positively for the coronavirus.
Kathy Tran

Server at Dallas’ Town Hearth Restaurant Tests Positive for COVID-19

Taylor Adams | March 19, 2020 | 3:28pm
AA

A server at Town Hearth, Nick Badovinus' restaurant in the Design District, has tested positive for COVID-19 according to Channel 8.

The restaurant has a full statement on their website, noting they found out late Wednesday that the employee tested positively for the coronavirus. The county announced 20 new cases today, bringing the total to 55; this is the first news of someone in the restaurant industry having it.

According the Badovinus' statement, the server said they didn't feel well Friday, March 13, and was immediately sent home. Restaurant staff has checked in on them, and they say they're doing well.

"Obviously, this is a terrible time for our country, for Dallas and for the restaurant industry. It was important to me to come forward as soon as I found out," Badovinus wrote. "We’ve informed our staff and we are going to do everything we can to let people know that if they came to our restaurant on February 28th or later, they may have been exposed."

Town Hearth, 1617 Market Center Blvd., is temporarily closed.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >