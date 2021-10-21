Shiner Beer is Drunk and Needs to Go Home: Releasing a Pickle Seltzer and a Fruitcake Porter

Drunk on its marketing game, the little brewery down in Shiner is joining the pickle beer craze mix with a new picked flavored seltzer. Juicy Dill Pickle Straight Shooter will be available for limited release soon at retail outlets across the state.
The Straight Shooter features Shiner Brewmaster Jimmy Mauric’s real deli dill pickle family recipe with notes of dill, coriander and spice. The flavor packs a little kick, too, with a 4.5% ABV.
And if this flavor isn’t peculiar enough, every drink has a QR code attached that takes you to PickleMode.com, where an all-knowing oracle pickle will answer your burning question.
Grab one of these dill-ightful drinks, available in 6-packs for $7.99 for a limited time only.
In other Shiner beer news, they've also collaborated with Collin Street Bakery for a Fruitcake Pastry Porter. From their website, this limited-time holiday beer will feature flavor cues of warm pecan and rich cherry, with a barrel-aged finish — it's a brew as jolly as the baked good."
The best news on this: It weighs in at 7.5% ABV. Thanks for that, Santa.
Look for both of these beers on shelves soon enough.