New Bakery Brings Sweets and Aesthetics to Victory Park

There are plenty of macarons to go around at Victory Park's Sift + Pour.

The recent swell of restaurants and bars arriving in Victory Park continues to transform the area into a destination in its own right. No longer just a neighborhood for a Stars game or concert, Victory Park is now a growing neighborhood and place to visit, regardless of events happening down the street.

Sift + Pour, a new bakery and coffee shop on Victory Park Lane, continues this expansion even further.

Natural light makes it easy to get a decent shot for Instagram. (Or just eat and take in the flavor without jumping on social media.) Paige Weaver

Compared with its bright and loud neighbor, It’Sugar candy store, Sift + Pour is minimalist.

The space is airy, colored in muted teals and whites, an Instagrammer’s dream. A neon pink scripted sign reads “Sweet dreams are made of this.” Even the pastry case is design-conscious. Colorful pastries and treats sit in neatly manicured rows on a glossy white surface.

Owner Elizabeth Ging comes from a background in information technology. Her older sister owns two bakeries in Chicago, and Ging helped her open the second store.

“I think that’s where I found my footing,” Ging says. “I realized that I can do this. It didn’t feel like work for me.

“I did enjoy what I was doing,” she says. “But once I started this, I realized I found my true passion.”

Ging chose the Victory Park location for the community in the area.

What's a trendy space without neon on the walls? Paige Weaver

“So many people have been investing in the new Victory Park. It sounds corny, but I wanted to be part of a family environment,” she says. “Everyone is so friendly and open to collaborating and helping each other out.”

Sift + Pour provides desserts such as macarons to neighbor restaurant Imoto and is also doing some of the desserts at Sweet Tooth Hotel.

Everything is made in-house.

The menu, fittingly, is divided into two sections: sifts (bakery items) and pours (beverages).

Sifts include Rice Krispies treats, brownies, cookies, cupcakes, cake pops, macarons and crepes. Sift + Pour offers a variety of flavors of each of those treats.

For example, they have three types of Rice Krispies treats ($3 each, $33 for a dozen): classic sprinkles, Fruity Pebbles and chocolate-peanut butter.

Macaron flavors rotate, and the day we visited, they had 14 options ($2.50 each, $28 for a dozen), flavors such as blackberry, cookies and cream, pistachio, matcha green tea, oatmeal raisin and birthday cake.

“One of my favorite things to do is just playing around in the kitchen with different flavors,” Ging says. “I love creating new things. We recently made a tiramisu macaron that had actual cake in it and chocolate shavings. It really tasted like tiramisu.”

EXPAND Options at Sift + Pour include Rice Krispies treats, brownies, cookies, cupcakes, cake pops, macarons and crepes. Sift + Pour offers a variety of flavors of each of those treats. Paige Weaver

Ging says the s’mores brownie ($4.50 each, $51 for a dozen) and macarons are some of their most popular items. One of her favorites is the cheesecake squares ($4.50, $51 for a dozen).

Pours include different coffee and teas, such as espresso ($3), lattes ($4.25), Americanos ($3.25), iced tea ($3), Dona chai tea lattes ($4.75) and matcha tea lattes ($4.75).

They will soon serve wine and beer, which Ging thinks will expand her clientele.

“People will be able to come with their kids before a Mavs game: Mom wants a cookie, the kid wants a Rice Krispies treat, and Dad wants a beer. Everyone is happy.”

Sift + Pour, 2401 Victory Park Lane (Victory Park)