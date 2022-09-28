First Look: Slap Burger Bar Opens in Denton

A new burger place is on the scene in Denton. Slap Burger Bar opened at the end of August, just across the street from UNT on Avenue A.
On its website, Slap Burger Bar expresses a need for a great burger in Denton and vows to fill the burger void: “We don't stop with it's OK … IT SLAPS.” (Editor's Note: Cool Beans' burgers have been *slapping* for decades.)
The a/c greeted us on a hot September day when we stopped in for lunch. We either missed the lunch rush, or word has not quite gotten around about this new spot. Still, about 10 people occupied various tables and bar stools in the restaurant. There’s a bright green color scheme throughout the space, punctuated with a green, neon sign with the words “IT SLAPS.”
Sides include regular crinkle-cut fries and sweet potato waffle fries ($3.50 each). The crinkle-cut fries are heavy on the pepper, and the sweet potato fries are crispy and flavorful. Order half and half if you’d like to try both.
For a more over-the-top side, you can also order the Buffalo chicken fries ($10), which are topped with buffalo sauce, ranch and Buffalo chicken bites. We were tempted to ask for a fork, but this isn’t the kind of place where anyone will judge you for digging in with your hands. More sauce would’ve been nice for this side, but ketchup and “slap sauce” are available.
For drinks, Slap Burger offers a few beers on draft as well as bottle and cans. Seasonal options right now include Shiner Oktoberfest and Lakewood’s Punkel. Happy hour is Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for deals on these brews.
Shakes and floats round out the menu. Unfortunately, there was no vanilla ice cream when we went, so we couldn't sample any of the more extravagant menu options like the Oreo cheesecake or banana pudding shakes. The chocolate shake ($5.50) was a nice, sweet treat.
Slap Burger Bar is open late: until midnight or 1 a.m. every day. It's in the Fry Street district, known for its late-night bars, so you can roll in for a bite when some food sounds like a good idea.
Slap Burger Bar, 105 Ave. A, Denton, 11 a.m. – midnight Sunday – Wednesday; 11 a.m. – 1 a.m. Thursday – Saturday.