Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

First Look

First Look: Slap Burger Bar Opens in Denton

September 28, 2022 4:00AM

Buffalo chicken fries.
Buffalo chicken fries. Jack Moragalia
A new burger place is on the scene in Denton. Slap Burger Bar opened at the end of August, just across the street from UNT on Avenue A.

On its website, Slap Burger Bar expresses a need for a great burger in Denton and vows to fill the burger void: “We don't stop with it's OK … IT SLAPS.” (Editor's Note: Cool Beans' burgers have been *slapping* for decades.)

The a/c greeted us on a hot September day when we stopped in for lunch. We either missed the lunch rush, or word has not quite gotten around about this new spot. Still, about 10 people occupied various tables and bar stools in the restaurant. There’s a bright green color scheme throughout the space, punctuated with a green, neon sign with the words “IT SLAPS.”
click to enlarge
The requisite neon Instagram-ready sign.
Jack Moragalia
The menu offers seven signature burgers, as well as a build-your-own option. All can be ordered as a single ($7), double ($9) or triple ($11). One of these burgers, “The New Mex,” is topped with pepper Jack cheese, green chilies, bacon, mayo and a grilled pineapple ring. "Melty" is an understatement for this burger. Luckily, each table has a napkin dispenser at the ready. The combination of crispy and soft textures, and spicy and sweet flavors makes for a dynamic bite.

Sides include regular crinkle-cut fries and sweet potato waffle fries ($3.50 each). The crinkle-cut fries are heavy on the pepper, and the sweet potato fries are crispy and flavorful. Order half and half if you’d like to try both.

For a more over-the-top side, you can also order the Buffalo chicken fries ($10), which are topped with buffalo sauce, ranch and Buffalo chicken bites. We were tempted to ask for a fork, but this isn’t the kind of place where anyone will judge you for digging in with your hands. More sauce would’ve been nice for this side, but ketchup and “slap sauce” are available.
click to enlarge
The New Mex burger.
Jack Moragalia
Besides classic burgers, the menu offers three chicken sandwiches and one vegan-friendly Beyond Burger. The hot honey chicken sandwich ($9) is simple, just fried chicken atop pickles on a buttery bun. But it packs a punch of flavor — both heat and sweet — and the crunch of the chicken can be heard through the restaurant.

For drinks, Slap Burger offers a few beers on draft as well as bottle and cans. Seasonal options right now include Shiner Oktoberfest and Lakewood’s Punkel. Happy hour is Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for deals on these brews.

Shakes and floats round out the menu. Unfortunately, there was no vanilla ice cream when we went, so we couldn't sample any of the more extravagant menu options like the Oreo cheesecake or banana pudding shakes. The chocolate shake ($5.50) was a nice, sweet treat.

Slap Burger Bar is open late: until midnight or 1 a.m. every day. It's in the Fry Street district, known for its late-night bars, so you can roll in for a bite when some food sounds like a good idea.

Slap Burger Bar, 105 Ave. A, Denton, 11 a.m. – midnight Sunday – Wednesday; 11 a.m. – 1 a.m. Thursday – Saturday.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jack Moraglia is the Observer's food intern for Fall 2022. A master of journalism student at UNT, Jack writes about various topics relating to food and culture. You can likely find him at a craft brewery with a large pretzel and a hazy IPA.
Contact: Jack Moraglia

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation