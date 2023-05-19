First Look: The New Spot Steam Dumpling Offers a Bland Name but Flavorful Food

Plano has yet another dumpling place. The newest player, Steam Dumpling, occupies the location that most recently held Taste of Peking, which featured Mr. Charlie’s noodle-pulling prowess and floor show as the main draw. We enjoyed that place and were sorry to see it go, but life goes on and is too short to not attempt to try as many dumplings as possible. So, we decided to try Steam Dumpling out, hoping that the fare would be more interesting than the name chosen for the establishment. We weren’t disappointed.
We enjoy scallion pancakes for starters, but this time went with the beef roll pancake instead. This comes two to an order, each sliced in thirds, and was much larger than we expected… and much better than we expected. Pan-fried pancake surrounded by thinly sliced pieces of tender seasoned beef, cilantro and a subtle sauce. This is definitely something we will order again and could almost be a meal in and of itself.
Next up was a bowl of wonton with chili oil, another common go-to for us. These come eight to an order with just the right amount of chili oil at just the right temperature level. They weren’t overcooked, which we appreciate.
We miss Mr. Charlie’s noodle pulling but are glad to have discovered the beef roll pancake. While not an entirely equitable trade, it will have to do. Steam Dumpling is worth a visit if you find yourself in the neighborhood.
Steam Dumpling, 3131 Custer Road, No. 182, Plano. Daily, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.