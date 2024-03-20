 Award-Winning Texas State Fair Concessionaire Brings Her Cookie Shop Online | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Taste Test: Award-Winning State Fair Vendor Sells Cookies Online

You can now get a taste of the State Fair of Texas year-round.
March 20, 2024
Apple Pie and Peanut Butter Overload are two cookie flavors available from this award-winning State Fair of Texas vendor.
Apple Pie and Peanut Butter Overload are two cookie flavors available from this award-winning State Fair of Texas vendor. Danielle Beller
Share this:
Tammy Stiffler, an award-winning State Fair of Texas concessionaire, has taken her cookie shop, Stiffler’s Mom’s Cookie Factory, online. Customers can order by the half or full dozen, or by the bucket, year-round.

Tammy and her husband, Rick Stiffler, started serving concessions at the State Fair of Texas in the '90s. Since then, they’ve won multiple Big Tex Awards and operate more than 10 stands across the fairgrounds. You may recall them from  A&E’s show, Deep Fried Dynasty.
click to enlarge Tammy Stiffler with a sheet pan of cookies.
Tammy Stiffler is baking cookies year-round now. She's busy.
Courtesy of Gangway Advertising
With a humorous nod to Stifler's mom in the movie American Pie, Tammy unveiled Stiffler’s Mom’s Cookie Factory at the fair in 2017. The signature chocolate chip cookie is based on a family recipe passed down through generations. It will be a menu staple year-round, joined by rotating specialty and seasonal flavors throughout the year.

We had a half dozen cookies delivered to try. The crème brûlée was one of our favorites, made with a shortbread that is a touch crumbly and a wee bit salty (in the best way). Bruleed sugar on the top keeps the cookie from being too sweet.
click to enlarge Oreo and Circus Animal cookies from Stiffler's cookies.
Oreo and Circus Animal cookies are available to order online at $5 each, or $30 for a half dozen.
Danielle Beller
Another reference to “American Pie,” Stiffler’s Mom’s Apple Pie has that same salty-sweet shortbread topped with an apple pie filling and a pie crust. Though we would have liked a bit more of the filling, it’s one we’d be more than happy to have again. These also come with reheating instructions, for a freshly baked pie experience.

The Peanut Butter Overload has an entire Reese's cup baked inside and Reese's Pieces in the dough. It's covered in more Reese's Pieces before baking.

The Oreo cookie and cream has a whole cookie baked inside and is rolled in crushed Oreos. Other seasonal flavors include banana pudding, cinnamon roll (which comes with a piping bag of icing and instructions), red velvet Whoopie Pies and more.

You can view current flavors, learn more about the Stiffler's and place online orders for half a dozen cookies ($30), a dozen ($60) or a branded bucket filled with two dozen chocolate chip cookies (priced at $25) on Stiffler’s Mom’s Cookie Factory’s website.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Best Bars in Dallas To Catch March Madness

Bars

Best Bars in Dallas To Catch March Madness

By Nick Reynolds
Now Open: Chef John Tesar's Newest Restaurant, Knife Italian

Openings and Closings

Now Open: Chef John Tesar's Newest Restaurant, Knife Italian

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Coconut Thai Eats Delivers the Heat in East Dallas

First Look

Coconut Thai Eats Delivers the Heat in East Dallas

By Nick Reynolds
Will Wendy's New Frosty Flavor Make Us Forget That Whole Dynamic Pricing Thing?

Dessert

Will Wendy's New Frosty Flavor Make Us Forget That Whole Dynamic Pricing Thing?

By Carly May Gravley
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation