Taste Test: Award-Winning State Fair Vendor Sells Cookies Online

Tammy Stiffler, an award-winning State Fair of Texas concessionaire, has taken her cookie shop, Stiffler’s Mom’s Cookie Factory, online. Customers can order by the half or full dozen, or by the bucket, year-round.
Tammy and her husband, Rick Stiffler, started serving concessions at the State Fair of Texas in the '90s. Since then, they’ve won multiple Big Tex Awards and operate more than 10 stands across the fairgrounds. You may recall them from A&E’s show, Deep Fried Dynasty.
We had a half dozen cookies delivered to try. The crème brûlée was one of our favorites, made with a shortbread that is a touch crumbly and a wee bit salty (in the best way). Bruleed sugar on the top keeps the cookie from being too sweet.
The Peanut Butter Overload has an entire Reese's cup baked inside and Reese's Pieces in the dough. It's covered in more Reese's Pieces before baking.
The Oreo cookie and cream has a whole cookie baked inside and is rolled in crushed Oreos. Other seasonal flavors include banana pudding, cinnamon roll (which comes with a piping bag of icing and instructions), red velvet Whoopie Pies and more.
You can view current flavors, learn more about the Stiffler's and place online orders for half a dozen cookies ($30), a dozen ($60) or a branded bucket filled with two dozen chocolate chip cookies (priced at $25) on Stiffler’s Mom’s Cookie Factory’s website.