Suburban Yacht Club Brings an “Endless Summer” to the Boardwalk at Granite Park in Plano

click to enlarge Chef Brian Luscher (center) at the Suburban Yacht Club with marketing director Blair Cunningham and GM Izack Lara Felicia Lopez

click to enlarge Flamin' Hot elotes is served with chicharrones de harina Felicia Lopez

click to enlarge Socal Coastal Ceviche with fish, tomato, onion, avocado and cilantro Felicia Lopez

click to enlarge Upside down pineapple cake topped with whipped cream and a caramel drizzle Felicia Lopez













The summer season may have ended, but Suburban Yacht Club is looking to bring sunny beach vibes to North Texas year-round. Opening just after Labor Day, Suburban Yacht Club is the latest addition to the Boardwalk at Granite Park, the waterfront oasis and business park on the corner of Dallas North Tollway and State Highway 121. The newest concept from the 33 Restaurant Group is joining a roster that includes neighboring Union Bear Brewing Co., Taverna Rossa in Plano and Southlake and The Yard in Downtown McKinney.Suburban Yacht Club is a place where one can take in the sights, sounds and flavors found in Southern California. The dining room and patio were thoughtfully designed and decorated with an ambiance that transitions from day to night. The afternoon hosts natural light shining through the large windows, bringing a light-hearted vibrancy to the dining room. As the sun goes down, walls are blanketed with warm hues of pink, blue and purple with easygoing tunes playing in the background.Suburban Yacht Club’s menu honors the food culture of Los Angeles, San Diego and Baja California.One fun and spicy option to start with is the Flamin’ Hot Elote, served with chicharrones de harina, resulting in a creamy, spicy and crunchy concoction. Add the shrimp on the half shell, a butterflied and grilled blue shrimp with a juicy and tender bite nicely paired with a chimichurri sauce. For something fresh, the SoCal Coastal Ceviche is a simple and satisfying chilled and citrus-based blend of fish, tomato, onion, avocado and cilantro.Entrees include a variety of bowls, baskets and tacos, reminiscent of casual eats enjoyed from a beach boardwalk, food truck or a street cart. Suburban Yacht Club’s crispy Baja beer-battered fish taco comes with a lime crema sauce and fresh cabbage slaw. Quesabirria is having a moment in the food world; Suburban Yacht Club’s short rib version is a cheesy and meaty delight, complete with a side of consommé.The Boardwalk Beach Burger pays homage to an unassuming Santa Monica tavern and is a surprisingly amazing burger. A fine selection for dessert is the pineapple upside-down cake, sliced to look like a full-size pineapple ring and topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.To complete the coastal experience, beach-inspired libations are a must-have. A popular chilled cocktail is the Tiki Tai, a pineapple and rum elixir with citrus notes and topped with a pandan foam. Frozen cocktails, like the mangonada margarita and Blue O’ahu not only have a colorful aesthetic but have a bit of a zing in every sip.33 Restaurant Group’s Suburban Yacht Club is a project that spanned two years with delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and difficulty sourcing construction materials for the new space. The extra time proved to be a silver lining, allowing them to expand and evolve the unique concept.“Their approach to food and beverage is pretty simple and straightforward. It’s not necessarily crazy or over the top, but it’s rather about sourcing and having good ingredients,” chef Luscher says. “We want to stay true and honor the culture, but also keep it fun.”Whenever you are in need of a quick escape, Suburban Yacht Club should be on the top of your list, where its colorful and easygoing vibes make you forget the fact you’re in North Texas suburbia.Suburban Yacht Club is only open for happy hour and dinner right now. They hope to open for lunch soon.