Suburban Yacht Club Brings an “Endless Summer” to the Boardwalk at Granite Park in Plano

Suburban Yacht Club is a place where one can take in the sights, sounds and flavors found in Southern California. The dining room and patio were thoughtfully designed and decorated with an ambiance that transitions from day to night. The afternoon hosts natural light shining through the large windows, bringing a light-hearted vibrancy to the dining room. As the sun goes down, walls are blanketed with warm hues of pink, blue and purple with easygoing tunes playing in the background.
One fun and spicy option to start with is the Flamin’ Hot Elote, served with chicharrones de harina, resulting in a creamy, spicy and crunchy concoction. Add the shrimp on the half shell, a butterflied and grilled blue shrimp with a juicy and tender bite nicely paired with a chimichurri sauce. For something fresh, the SoCal Coastal Ceviche is a simple and satisfying chilled and citrus-based blend of fish, tomato, onion, avocado and cilantro.
Entrees include a variety of bowls, baskets and tacos, reminiscent of casual eats enjoyed from a beach boardwalk, food truck or a street cart. Suburban Yacht Club’s crispy Baja beer-battered fish taco comes with a lime crema sauce and fresh cabbage slaw. Quesabirria is having a moment in the food world; Suburban Yacht Club’s short rib version is a cheesy and meaty delight, complete with a side of consommé.
The Boardwalk Beach Burger pays homage to an unassuming Santa Monica tavern and is a surprisingly amazing burger. A fine selection for dessert is the pineapple upside-down cake, sliced to look like a full-size pineapple ring and topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.
To complete the coastal experience, beach-inspired libations are a must-have. A popular chilled cocktail is the Tiki Tai, a pineapple and rum elixir with citrus notes and topped with a pandan foam. Frozen cocktails, like the mangonada margarita and Blue O’ahu not only have a colorful aesthetic but have a bit of a zing in every sip.
“Their approach to food and beverage is pretty simple and straightforward. It’s not necessarily crazy or over the top, but it’s rather about sourcing and having good ingredients,” chef Luscher says. “We want to stay true and honor the culture, but also keep it fun.”
Whenever you are in need of a quick escape, Suburban Yacht Club should be on the top of your list, where its colorful and easygoing vibes make you forget the fact you’re in North Texas suburbia.
Suburban Yacht Club is only open for happy hour and dinner right now. They hope to open for lunch soon.
Suburban Yacht Club, 5872 TX-121 Suite 104 (Plano), 972-905-3664, 3 - 11 p.m. Monday - Saturday, 3 - 10 p.m. Sunday.