Buy a Lunch That Makes a Difference

Get a full boxed lunch from Smokey John's, from which a portion of proceeds go toward black entrepreneurs.

Gov. Greg Abbott has allowed restaurants and bars to open at 75% percent capacity. While many people are still taking precautionary measures because of COVID-19, many service industry employees are happy to return to work. Still, there is much to be done within the community, and many restaurants are remaining charitable.

Here’s this week’s roundup of who’s doing some good in the Dallas community:

Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que & Home Cooking 1820 W. Mockingbird Lane (Medical District)

On Friday, Smokey John’s will launch a Color Without Consequence shoebox lunch ($12.50). The lunch box will contain a sandwich with a choice of ham, turkey, chicken, sausage or brisket. It will also contain two sides of the customer’s choosing and a cookie. A portion of the proceeds will go toward other black entrepreneurs.

Cultivar Coffee Bar and Roaster 313 W. Jefferson Blvd. (North Oak Cliff)

Cultivar Coffee raised more than $2,000 for the Next Generation Action Network bail relief fund, to bail out people who were arrested and detained for protesting in support of Black Lives Matter. Operations manager Sarah Vinson also launched a GoFundMe page, where she raised money for employees who would not be receiving tips during COVID-19.

Snuffer’s Multiple Locations

Throughout the month of June, Snuffer’s will work to honor “Snuffer’s Superheroes” in the area. They are inviting members of the community to share stories of loved ones making a difference, whether it be someone who has gone shopping for an elderly neighbor or a teacher working hard for their students and making sure they do well in their virtual classroom setting. Each week, one superhero will be awarded a $100 gift card to Snuffer’s.

The Statler 1914 Commerce St. (downtown)

Since April, The Statler has dedicated two floors to medical workers, where they can stay overnight without worrying about the risks of spreading coronavirus to their families. The Statler has also provided these workers with meal vouchers for breakfast, lunch and dinner each day.