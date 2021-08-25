Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Dessert

News of this Sweet Shop Closing Put Us in a Daze

August 25, 2021 4:00AM

This dessert shop certainly was the unicorn of sweets.
This dessert shop certainly was the unicorn of sweets. Kristina Rowe
click to enlarge This dessert shop certainly was the unicorn of sweets. - KRISTINA ROWE
This dessert shop certainly was the unicorn of sweets.
Kristina Rowe
One of the most fun sweet treat shops in Richardson will be closing soon, and we’re pretty sad about it. You would be, too, if you love donuts, ice cream, cake and other Instagrammable desserts that actually taste as good as they look. A post on Sweet Daze in Richardson’s Instagram says that owner and founder Holly Nguyen won’t be renewing her lease and the colorful shop will close on Sept.17.

Since they opened in the summer of 2017, the designer donuts and inventive soft-serve ice cream flavors have been a siren’s call to anyone with a sweet tooth or an eye for eye candy (with long lines that went on for weeks).

Calling it a "dessert bar" is appropriate because one look at all the artisanally arranged sugar is pretty intoxicating. Photos with the shop's neon sign predicting “Sweet Daze Ahead” have been a staple on Dallas foodie feeds for four years now.
click to enlarge Get your bedazzled glitter cakes before Sept. 17. - KRISTINA ROWE
Get your bedazzled glitter cakes before Sept. 17.
Kristina Rowe
Cake slices (alone or perched on top of a colorful cup of lemonade) on the weekends have been a huge draw, and the galaxy design donuts from its earliest days are still a popular item. Cakes, cheesecake, cereal pops and more have kept the menu fresh and fun for years.

But in an Instagram post, Nguyen says it’s time to close the store and focus her energy on her other ventures, including her restaurant, OMG Tacos. In the post caption, Nguyen goes on to say, “We had no idea what we were doing at first, but somehow ended up disrupting the dessert world with our wild little creations. Not bad for a bunch of kids messing around in the kitchen.”

Related Stories

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us


“Not bad” might be the understatement of the year.

Nguyen also teases some future retail projects that will come about in Celina, but those are quite a bit further out. Whatever she pursues, we certainly hope there are sweet days ahead for her, and for those of us who love desserts.

For now, if you want to see and taste some of that magic before it’s gone, get there before Sep. 17.

Sweet Daze Dessert Bar, 581 W .Campbell Road, Suite 127
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
By day, Kristina Rowe writes documentation that helps users navigate software, and as a contributor to the Dallas Observer she helps people find their way to food and fun. A long-time list-maker, small-business fan and happiness aficionado, she's also been an Observer reader for almost 40 years.
Contact: Kristina Rowe

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation