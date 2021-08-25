News of this Sweet Shop Closing Put Us in a Daze

Since they opened in the summer of 2017, the designer donuts and inventive soft-serve ice cream flavors have been a siren’s call to anyone with a sweet tooth or an eye for eye candy (with long lines that went on for weeks).
Calling it a "dessert bar" is appropriate because one look at all the artisanally arranged sugar is pretty intoxicating. Photos with the shop's neon sign predicting “Sweet Daze Ahead” have been a staple on Dallas foodie feeds for four years now.
But in an Instagram post, Nguyen says it’s time to close the store and focus her energy on her other ventures, including her restaurant, OMG Tacos. In the post caption, Nguyen goes on to say, “We had no idea what we were doing at first, but somehow ended up disrupting the dessert world with our wild little creations. Not bad for a bunch of kids messing around in the kitchen.”
“Not bad” might be the understatement of the year.
Nguyen also teases some future retail projects that will come about in Celina, but those are quite a bit further out. Whatever she pursues, we certainly hope there are sweet days ahead for her, and for those of us who love desserts.
For now, if you want to see and taste some of that magic before it’s gone, get there before Sep. 17.
Sweet Daze Dessert Bar, 581 W .Campbell Road, Suite 127