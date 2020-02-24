Tacodeli to Cook at the James Beard House

Roberto Espinosa will cook at the James Beard House in April.

One has to wonder if Tacodeli's co-founder, Roberto Espinosa, knew all it would become, when it was starting out as just one store in Austin in 1999.

At the time, he was missing the street tacos of his hometown in Mexico City.

And now, they’re heading to the James Beard House in New York City.

The restaurant’s leaders made the announcement last week:

“Since 1999, the integrity of our sourcing has been a guiding principle for us. One taco at a time, we’ve made continuous strides to always seek better ingredients and partnerships from Texas ranches, farms and the highest-quality producers in the country. In this spirit, and because of our shared values, we have received an invitation to cook at the James Beard House this April 16, in New York City for the James Beard Foundation members and supporters.”

The dinner will include dishes inspired by Espinosa’s upbringing in Mexico, his travels and Tacodeli’s artisanal local ingredient purveyors, while celebrating the restaurant’s proclaimed, ongoing commitment to sustainable, quality sourcing. According to the James Beard website, Espinosa and his team will serve “a walk-around fiesta of tacos, cocktails and good times.”

The flavors of Tacodeli will head to New York. courtesy Tacodeli

Here’s the menu they have planned:

Chile Relleno Especial: Texas quail, chorizo with pasilla chile and Oaxaca cheese

Pulpo Tostadita de Pastor: Octopus with mojo adobo and nixtamal heirloom corn

Aguachile de Camarón: Texas Gulf shrimp with tomatillo–cucumber salsa verde, serrano chiles and lime

Caldito de Mariscos: Seafood broth with corn roux Texas chile, Kitchen Pride Farms mushroom mole

HeartBrand Ranch Texas Akaushi beef confit with chile–sesame adobo picosito

Lengua en Salsa Negra: HeartBrand Ranch Texas Akaushi beef with Yucatan-style salsa negra

Taquito de Callo de Hacha: Scallops with pistachios and Mexican herbs

Huauchinango Veracruzano: Red snapper with tomatoes, olives and capers

La Norteña house-made tortillas

Organic vegan refried black beans

Guacamole

Tacodeli Original Salsa Doña

Borracho mazapán with Texas pecans



The pachanga will also feature a selection of Las Almas Rotas handcrafted cocktails and Pinthouse Brewing craft Texas beers.

The event will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16, at the Beard House in New York City. Tickets are $125 each.

Tacodeli, 1878 Sylvan Ave. (West Dallas), 8031 Walnut Hill Lane (Northeast Dallas)