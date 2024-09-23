Molcajete Taquero: The Star of the Taqueria Catrinas Menu

Taqueria Catrinas, nestled in a shopping center in Carrollton, opened a couple of months ago, and while they still await their liquor license this new taqueria which emphasizes dishes with a Mexico City influence is cranking out some pretty good fare according to Yelp and social media reviews, so of course we had to try them out.
Online photos of their signature dish, molcajete taquero, had caught our eye. This huge entree, priced around $62, is intended for three to four people, served in its namesake lava-rock mortar. It’s a meat-fest in a stone bowl, full of beef ribs, pork, steak, chorizo and shrimp, with some nopales, cebollitas and jalapeño thrown in there for good measure. Corn tortillas and a bowl of borracho bean soup for each person complete the dish.
Next came the borracho soup, a large portion, full of beans and sausage, which was fine but not extraordinary.
Three grilled and caramelized cebollitos, those wonderful little onions, provided a focal point, as did the five large shrimp that spilled out over the edge of the molcajete, not being able to be contained in the crowded vessel. The grilled green jalapeños provided a colorful contrast to all the grilled meat as well: thinly sliced pork (adobada) and beef (costilla asada), chorizo as well as cross-cut beef ribs (tablitas). Hidden underneath all of this were the nopales, soaking up the rich flavors from their neighbors.
It was all good, and we’d alternate between placing some of this and some of that in a tortilla and eating it like a makeshift taco to just piling a few slices here and some onion there on the plate and digging in. Unsurprisingly, we could only finish about half, and had the rest boxed up for lunch the next day. Spoiler: that was good as well.
menu has several tacos (birria, beef rib, adobe pork, beef head, mushroom, etc.), quesadillas, enchiladas, tortas (milanese, smoked pork, ham and cheese, egg and beans, et al.) as well as several starters such as Mexico City style guacamole, flamed cheese and tostaditas de pata: pickled beef feet. They had us at feet.
They take cash and credit card, but note that as is becoming the norm they do charge a credit card fee. As long as the molcajete taquero is that good, however, we won’t hold that against them.
2515 E. Rosemeade Pkwy, Suite 115, Carrollton; Monday - Thursday, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.